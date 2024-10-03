A serious accident on the Kyiv-Chop highway: a truck smashed two cars

An accident with victims occurred on the Kyiv - Chop highway near the village of Koziova, UNN reports, citing the Lviv regional police.

According to law enforcement officers, patrol officers are ensuring reverse traffic in the area.

"The necessary services are working at the scene. Please take this information into account and stay safe!" - the message reads.

According to journalist Vitaliy Glagola, a serious accident occurred on the border of Lviv and Zakarpattia regions - a truck smashed two cars.

Several ambulances promptly arrived at the scene of the accident. There is currently no information about the victims.

After the collision, both cars drove into a ditch, and the truck blocked one of the lanes on the road, the journalist added.