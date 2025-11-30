Europe leads global stock rankings, a rare occurrence

Photo: Bloomberg

European stocks have become global leaders: half of the top 20 stock markets of the year are European. The region demonstrates rare dominance and a recovery in investor confidence amid strong economic performance. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Hungary, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic showed more than 60% growth in dollar terms, entering the top ten markets in the world. Spain, Poland, and Austria are slightly behind, while Germany grew by 20% in euros and 34% in dollars.

The broad Stoxx 600 index is now approaching its largest outperformance of the US S&P 500 in many years. Investors are increasing their investments in Europe amid lower inflation, expected corporate earnings growth, and active fiscal support, particularly in Germany.

At the beginning of the year, people were very reluctant to see growth in Europe, and they were forced to do so due to the successful outcome. — said Nick Laux, head of international equity trading at Bank of America, adding that the region has potential for further growth.

The strengthening of the euro by 12% against the dollar also strengthened the position of European markets. In Germany, defense spending of 2.9 billion euros is expected to be approved, which stimulates the economy.

The largest growth was shown by European bank stocks: plus 67%. Investors are counting on high profits and the activation of merger and acquisition deals.

Strong growth was also recorded in the defense industry sector, amid increased military spending, and in the renewable energy sector, where demand is growing due to the development of infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

Improvement is also noticeable in the luxury goods segment: companies like LVMH report a recovery in demand. European mining companies are in high demand due to rising metal prices, and the healthcare sector is once again attracting investors.

Analysts predict 11% earnings growth for Stoxx 600 companies next year. At the same time, some financial experts warn that expectations may be overstated due to political uncertainty in France and competition from China.

Despite the risks, European stocks remain relatively cheap: the Stoxx 600 trades at a 35% discount to the S&P 500. European funds have already attracted about $52 billion this year, and analysts predict that interest in the market will grow if the region maintains its pace.

