Secretary General of the Council of Europe hospitalized

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset has been hospitalized, and his participation in planned events next week remains uncertain. This was reported on the Council of Europe website, writes UNN.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset was hospitalized on the night from Friday to Saturday. His condition is not a cause for concern, but as a precautionary measure, he will remain under observation for several days. - stated in the release.

As noted, his participation in the Bled Strategic Forum was canceled, and the Slovenian authorities were informed about it.

In addition, his participation in events scheduled for next week also remains uncertain.

Former Culture Minister Tochitsky becomes Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe