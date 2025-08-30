$41.260.00
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
01:59 PM • 18094 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 41230 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 56288 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 75553 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 216243 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 96907 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 79213 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 95774 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 294305 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Tags
Authors
Secretary General of the Council of Europe hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset was hospitalized overnight from Friday to Saturday. His condition is not a cause for concern, but his participation in planned events next week remains uncertain.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe hospitalized

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset has been hospitalized, and his participation in planned events next week remains uncertain. This was reported on the Council of Europe website, writes UNN.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset was hospitalized on the night from Friday to Saturday. His condition is not a cause for concern, but as a precautionary measure, he will remain under observation for several days.

- stated in the release.

As noted, his participation in the Bled Strategic Forum was canceled, and the Slovenian authorities were informed about it.

In addition, his participation in events scheduled for next week also remains uncertain.

Former Culture Minister Tochitsky becomes Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Council of Europe
Slovenia