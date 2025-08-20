$41.360.10
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 104075 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
August 20, 06:54 AM • 41549 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 41276 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 40508 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
August 19, 12:13 PM • 167248 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM • 142135 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
August 19, 11:23 AM • 124714 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
Former Culture Minister Tochitsky becomes Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

President Zelenskyy dismissed Borys Tarasyuk from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe. Mykola Tochitsky, former Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, has been appointed in his place.

Former Culture Minister Tochitsky becomes Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Borys Tarasyuk from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe, and instead appointed Mykola Tochytskyy, former Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decrees of the President.

Details

By Decree No. 602/2025, the President dismissed Borys Tarasyuk from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe. At the same time, by Decree No. 603/2025, Mykola Tochytskyy was appointed to this position.

Addition

In December 2019, President Zelenskyy appointed Borys Tarasyuk as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe. In September 2024, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Mykola Tochytskyy as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

In July of this year, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, which automatically meant the dismissal of all ministers, including Tochytskyy.

At the same time, the Rada supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, proposed by the newly elected Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, but no new ministers of culture were appointed.

Currently, the Ministry of Culture is headed by Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Council of Europe
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal