Former Culture Minister Tochitsky becomes Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Borys Tarasyuk from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe, and instead appointed Mykola Tochytskyy, former Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decrees of the President.

Details

By Decree No. 602/2025, the President dismissed Borys Tarasyuk from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe. At the same time, by Decree No. 603/2025, Mykola Tochytskyy was appointed to this position.

Addition

In December 2019, President Zelenskyy appointed Borys Tarasyuk as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe. In September 2024, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Mykola Tochytskyy as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

In July of this year, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, which automatically meant the dismissal of all ministers, including Tochytskyy.

At the same time, the Rada supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, proposed by the newly elected Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, but no new ministers of culture were appointed.

Currently, the Ministry of Culture is headed by Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister.