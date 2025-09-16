$41.230.05
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Spain threatens boycott and withdrawal from "Eurovision-2026" if Israel is allowed to participate - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Spain has joined the countries threatening to boycott Eurovision-2026 if Israel is allowed to participate. This is the first country from the "Big Five" to put forward such a condition, which could influence the organizers' decision.

Spain threatens boycott and withdrawal from "Eurovision-2026" if Israel is allowed to participate - Reuters

In Europe, the scandal surrounding Israel's possible participation in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2026 continues to grow. Several countries have spoken out against Israel's representative participating, and now Spain has joined these countries, with its state broadcaster RTVE announcing that it will withdraw from participation if Israel is admitted to the competition in Vienna. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The decision was made by the RTVE board: 10 members supported the decision, four rejected it, and one abstained. The initiator was the corporation's president, José Pablo López, according to the broadcaster's statement.

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ22.05.25, 13:28 • 166224 views

Spain became the fifth country to put forward a similar condition after the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland, and Ireland. At the same time, Madrid is the first country from the so-called "Big Five", which also includes Great Britain, Germany, Italy, and France. These countries automatically qualify for the final of the competition, so their position carries particular weight.

Spain is the fifth country to make such a pledge after the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland and Ireland, and the first of the so-called "Big Five" – a group that also includes the UK, Germany, Italy and France. These countries automatically qualify for the final round of the competition 

- states the Reuters material.

The organizers of "Eurovision" - the European Broadcasting Union - traditionally emphasize the apolitical nature of the event. However, the war in Gaza has turned the competition into an arena of heated discussions. Even during "Eurovision 2025", a number of states demanded that the broadcasting union exclude Israel. Despite the protests, the country participated, and its representative Yuval Raphael took second place.

The Reuters agency's material states that European observers note that Spain's demarche could be a turning point, as for the first time, the boycott of the competition was supported by one of the key financial countries. This could force the organizers to reconsider their decision regarding Israel.

Recall

Earlier, the organizers of Eurovision suggested that Israel withdraw from the 2026 competition in Austria or perform under a neutral flag. This is due to threats of a boycott from several countries over the war in Gaza.

Earlier, Ireland's national broadcaster RTÉ stated that the country might withdraw from Eurovision 2026 if Israel participates. The decision is related to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the deaths of civilians.

Stepan Haftko

