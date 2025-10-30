Zelenskyy discussed the PURL initiative and the SAFE mechanism with the Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon. They discussed the PURL initiative and Slovenia's accession to the program, as well as the SAFE mechanism, UNN reports.

They also discussed joint diplomatic work to achieve real peace. The Head of State emphasized that the Russians are not agreeing to a ceasefire and do not want peace, so it is necessary to continue pressure: apply sanctions, including secondary ones, against the oil sector and other industries that help Russia finance its war machine, and also direct frozen Russian assets to protect Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children abducted by Russia, and joint efforts in this direction.

Zelenskyy and Fajon also discussed the situation with Ukraine's accession to the European Union and the importance of opening negotiation clusters.

