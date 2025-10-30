$42.080.01
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 25098 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 20272 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 18905 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic Council
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 24128 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 17516 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 21745 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 28096 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44983 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 45096 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Zelenskyy discussed the PURL initiative and the SAFE mechanism with the Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia Tanja Fajon. The parties discussed the PURL initiative, Slovenia's accession to the program, and the SAFE mechanism.

Zelenskyy discussed the PURL initiative and the SAFE mechanism with the Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon. They discussed the PURL initiative and Slovenia's accession to the program, as well as the SAFE mechanism, UNN reports.

They discussed the PURL initiative and Slovenia's accession to the program, the SAFE mechanism...

- Zelenskyy reported.

They also discussed joint diplomatic work to achieve real peace. The Head of State emphasized that the Russians are not agreeing to a ceasefire and do not want peace, so it is necessary to continue pressure: apply sanctions, including secondary ones, against the oil sector and other industries that help Russia finance its war machine, and also direct frozen Russian assets to protect Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children abducted by Russia, and joint efforts in this direction.

Zelenskyy and Fajon also discussed the situation with Ukraine's accession to the European Union and the importance of opening negotiation clusters.

Slovenia joins arms procurement program for Ukraine - MFA30.10.25, 13:12 • 1928 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
European Union
Slovenia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine