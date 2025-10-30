Slovenia joins arms procurement program for Ukraine - MFA

Slovenia has joined the PURL initiative, under which European NATO allies can purchase American weapons to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with the Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Tanja Fajon.

Details

I would like to specifically note Slovenia's accession to the PURL initiative, which demonstrates true leadership among NATO partners. We have significant potential in developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Slovenian defense enterprises. This opens the door for implementing projects aimed at strengthening defense capabilities. - Sybiha noted.

Addition

Sybiha reported that this year Estonia allocated 0.3% of its gross domestic product to military aid for Ukraine. This country also provided 10 million euros for the PURL initiative.

US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are pressuring Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to join the PURL (Procurement for Ukraine) arms purchase program.