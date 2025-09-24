Ukraine, EU and 36 other countries jointly called on Russia to stop killings and start meaningful negotiations - statement

Ukraine, the EU, and 36 other countries jointly declared unity in solidarity and collectively called on Russia to stop the killings and start meaningful negotiations with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The corresponding joint statement on behalf of Ukraine, the European Union, as well as Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom was delivered at a joint event at the United Nations Headquarters on September 23, 2025, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and the High Representative/Vice-President of the EU Kaja Kallas.

We remain united as Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine continues to inflict suffering on people and destabilize international peace. This illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified full-scale invasion, now in its fourth year, is a blatant violation of the UN Charter. The international community must remain united in countering these serious violations of international law and supporting Ukraine's freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We are united in our solidarity and jointly call on the Russian Federation to stop the killings and start meaningful negotiations with Ukraine. - stated in the joint declaration.

The countries emphasized that deliberate attacks on civilians or civilian objects, as well as causing disproportionate harm to civilians, are war crimes.

Russia must immediately cease indiscriminate missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities and communities. We once again emphasize the need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes under international law. - emphasized the signatories.

The document states that in recent months, Russia has chosen a path of escalation: making maximalist demands, increasing the number of attacks on innocent civilians, and committing an unprecedented and deliberate violation of the airspace of EU member states with drones and aircraft. Russia undermines European and global peace and security.

These actions demonstrate that Russia is the one standing in the way of peace. No one desires peace more than the Ukrainian people. Together, we call on all global partners to use their influence and maximize pressure on Russia to immediately cease this illegal aggression and make efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. - written in the document.

"We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine - in military, economic, political, and diplomatic dimensions. We support a just and lasting peace based on international law and the UN Charter. Our support for Ukraine is aimed at making peace a reality," the document states.

We must achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine and a just peace - Guterres