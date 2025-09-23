$41.380.13
We must achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine and a just peace - Guterres

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised the diplomatic efforts of the US and other countries to end the war in Ukraine. He emphasized the need for a complete ceasefire and a just peace in accordance with the UN Charter.

We must achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine and a just peace - Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, at the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, stated that he highly appreciates the recent diplomatic efforts of the US and other countries to end the war in Ukraine, noting that a complete ceasefire and a just peace in accordance with the UN Charter must be achieved, UNN reports.

Ukraine. Continuous violence still claims civilian lives. I highly appreciate the recent diplomatic efforts of the US and other countries. We must strive for a complete ceasefire and a just peace in accordance with the UN Charter and international law 

- said Guterres.

Addition

General debates have begun in New York as part of the UN General Assembly. Guterres spoke first.

Recall

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly is starting in New York, bringing together about a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers from around the world. This session will be a key platform for discussing global challenges and strengthening international cooperation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

