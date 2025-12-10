Iceland also withdraws from Eurovision: it is already the fifth country to boycott the contest
Kyiv • UNN
Iceland will be the fifth country not to send participants to Eurovision in Vienna next May. Immediately after the EBU's decision, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia announced their boycott.
Iceland has become the fifth country to boycott "Eurovision". The national broadcasting company RÚV explains its refusal to participate by disagreements caused by Israel's participation in the music competition, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.
"The RÚV board has asked the EBU to exclude (the Israeli broadcaster) KAN from the competition, taking into account precedents," RÚV said in a press release.
The publication notes that Iceland has performed at Eurovision since 1986, but has never won the contest. The country showed its best results (second place) in 1999 and 2009.
