05:30 PM • 990 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM • 3338 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 3898 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 9054 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
02:20 PM • 14729 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
01:11 PM • 16473 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 17554 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 22684 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
December 10, 11:35 AM • 16759 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM • 14478 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
Iceland also withdraws from Eurovision: it is already the fifth country to boycott the contest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

Iceland will be the fifth country not to send participants to Eurovision in Vienna next May. Immediately after the EBU's decision, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia announced their boycott.

Iceland also withdraws from Eurovision: it is already the fifth country to boycott the contest

Iceland has become the fifth country to boycott "Eurovision". The national broadcasting company RÚV explains its refusal to participate by disagreements caused by Israel's participation in the music competition, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

"The RÚV board has asked the EBU to exclude (the Israeli broadcaster) KAN from the competition, taking into account precedents," RÚV said in a press release.

Iceland will be the fifth country not to send participants to "Eurovision" in Vienna next May. Immediately after the EBU's decision, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia announced their boycott.

The publication notes that Iceland has performed at Eurovision since 1986, but has never won the contest. The country showed its best results (second place) in 1999 and 2009.

Israel allowed to participate in Eurovision: Netherlands, Spain and Ireland to boycott the contest04.12.25, 20:29 • 5798 views

Recall 

The names of nine finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 have been announced. Among the longlist participants who did not make it to the list of finalists based on the results of two days of auditions, a rating online vote will be held in the Diia mobile application in January. 

Antonina Tumanova

