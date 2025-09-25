$41.410.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Slovenia bans entry to Israeli Prime Minister over war crimes accusations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The Slovenian government has banned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from entering the country over accusations of war crimes. This move is part of Slovenia's pressure on Israel over military actions in Gaza.

Slovenia bans entry to Israeli Prime Minister over war crimes accusations

The Slovenian government has imposed a ban on the entry into the country of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. This was announced by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Neva Grashich, during a press conference in Ljubljana, as reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

This move is part of Slovenia's pressure on Israel over military actions in Gaza. The country, with a population of 2.1 million, seeks to lead among EU states in criticizing the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the growing number of civilian casualties.

Israeli teams will not be excluded from football competitions - UEFA24.09.25, 14:41 • 2288 views

Earlier, Ljubljana had already declared Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich personae non gratae, imposed an arms trade embargo, and banned commercial transactions involving goods from the occupied Palestinian territories.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon emphasized that the EU risks being criticized for double standards if it fails to hold Israel accountable for the bloodshed, even as it continues to impose sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Israel: War in Gaza to continue until hostages are freed and Hamas eliminated23.09.25, 10:49 • 2861 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Slovenia
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
Ukraine