Slovenia bans entry to Israeli Prime Minister over war crimes accusations

The Slovenian government has imposed a ban on the entry into the country of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. This was announced by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Neva Grashich, during a press conference in Ljubljana, as reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

This move is part of Slovenia's pressure on Israel over military actions in Gaza. The country, with a population of 2.1 million, seeks to lead among EU states in criticizing the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the growing number of civilian casualties.

Earlier, Ljubljana had already declared Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich personae non gratae, imposed an arms trade embargo, and banned commercial transactions involving goods from the occupied Palestinian territories.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon emphasized that the EU risks being criticized for double standards if it fails to hold Israel accountable for the bloodshed, even as it continues to impose sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

