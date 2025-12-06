Car crashes into bus with 26 Ukrainians in Poland: what is known

Near the Polish city of Lublin, on Saturday, December 6, 2025, a road accident involving a Ukrainian bus occurred, resulting in the death of a 27-year-old man. This was reported by Radio Lublin, writes UNN.

The accident happened around 3:00 AM. According to preliminary data, a 27-year-old car driver, for unknown reasons, drove into the oncoming lane and caused a head-on collision with a bus traveling from Rava-Ruska to Warsaw. - the report says.

The man died at the scene, said the duty officer of the provincial police in Lublin.

As a result of the impact, the bus veered off the road into a field. There were 26 Ukrainian citizens in the vehicle, but none of them were injured.

