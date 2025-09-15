Eurovision under threat of scandal: organizers recommend Israel withdraw or perform without a flag

A loud scandal is unfolding in the music world: the organizers of Eurovision have effectively called on Israel to temporarily withdraw from the 2026 contest in Austria or to perform under a neutral flag. Such a step, according to them, could prevent the country's official exclusion from the song show. This is reported by Ynet, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ynet article, several states have threatened to boycott the contest if Israel participates in it amid the war in Gaza. The situation became so tense that on the eve of the December assembly of the European Broadcasting Union, the organizers sent an unofficial message to the Israeli broadcaster Kan. It offered two options: to withdraw independently or to agree to a "neutral" performance without state symbols.

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

There was even talk of using a flag with the Kan broadcaster's logo to separate it from government politics. Another, even more controversial option, was Israel's public condemnation of its own government's and army's actions. According to the initiators, such a step could soften the position of some participating countries and save Israel from "humiliating exclusion."

However, the official European Broadcasting Union distanced itself from comments, stating that consultations are ongoing and the final decision will only be made after the December meeting in Geneva.

Meanwhile, a number of states have already clearly outlined their position.

We must ensure that Israel does not participate in the next Eurovision Song Contest. If this does not happen, Spain will also withdraw, as Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland and the Netherlands have already done. - said Spanish Minister of Culture Ernest Urtasun.

Thus, a real threat of a split is forming around Eurovision: either Israel will make concessions, or the contest may lose several participants at once.

Recall

Earlier, Ireland's national broadcaster RTÉ stated that the country might withdraw from Eurovision 2026 if Israel participates. The decision is related to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the deaths of civilians.

Vienna has been chosen as the host city for Eurovision 2026, which will take place at the "Wiener Stadthalle". This became possible thanks to the victory of Austria's representative JJ at the 2025 contest.