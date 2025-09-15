Eurovision under threat of scandal: organizers recommend Israel withdraw or perform without a flag

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 3260 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 11517 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 34675 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 27310 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 27971 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 33525 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 55564 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72249 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105270 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 87584 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.9m/s
35%
753mm
Popular news
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 15983 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 22606 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 12987 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 19022 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 14616 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 14663 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 19074 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 34692 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 24110 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 102973 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Scott Bessent
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 11256 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 13033 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 26867 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 33351 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 82635 views
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
TikTok
The Guardian
FAB-250

Eurovision under threat of scandal: organizers recommend Israel withdraw or perform without a flag

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Eurovision organizers have suggested that Israel withdraw from the 2026 contest in Austria or perform under a neutral flag. This is due to boycott threats from several countries over the war in Gaza.

Eurovision under threat of scandal: organizers recommend Israel withdraw or perform without a flag

A loud scandal is unfolding in the music world: the organizers of Eurovision have effectively called on Israel to temporarily withdraw from the 2026 contest in Austria or to perform under a neutral flag. Such a step, according to them, could prevent the country's official exclusion from the song show. This is reported by Ynet, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ynet article, several states have threatened to boycott the contest if Israel participates in it amid the war in Gaza. The situation became so tense that on the eve of the December assembly of the European Broadcasting Union, the organizers sent an unofficial message to the Israeli broadcaster Kan. It offered two options: to withdraw independently or to agree to a "neutral" performance without state symbols.

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ22.05.25, 13:28 • 166218 views

There was even talk of using a flag with the Kan broadcaster's logo to separate it from government politics. Another, even more controversial option, was Israel's public condemnation of its own government's and army's actions. According to the initiators, such a step could soften the position of some participating countries and save Israel from "humiliating exclusion."

However, the official European Broadcasting Union distanced itself from comments, stating that consultations are ongoing and the final decision will only be made after the December meeting in Geneva.

Meanwhile, a number of states have already clearly outlined their position.

We must ensure that Israel does not participate in the next Eurovision Song Contest. If this does not happen, Spain will also withdraw, as Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland and the Netherlands have already done.

- said Spanish Minister of Culture Ernest Urtasun.

Thus, a real threat of a split is forming around Eurovision: either Israel will make concessions, or the contest may lose several participants at once.

Recall

Earlier, Ireland's national broadcaster RTÉ stated that the country might withdraw from Eurovision 2026 if Israel participates. The decision is related to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the deaths of civilians.

Vienna has been chosen as the host city for Eurovision 2026, which will take place at the "Wiener Stadthalle". This became possible thanks to the victory of Austria's representative JJ at the 2025 contest.

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Republic of Ireland
Israel
Geneva
Vienna
Austria
Iceland
Slovenia
Spain
Netherlands
Gaza Strip