Microsoft and Asus open pre-orders for Xbox Ally X: what are the prices

Kyiv • UNN

 672 views

Microsoft and Asus have officially opened pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, which will go on sale on October 16. Prices for the consoles range from $499 to $1599 depending on the model and region.

The Verge

Microsoft and Asus have officially opened pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, writes UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

In the US, they cost $599 and $999 respectively, in Canada - $799 and $1299 Canadian dollars, in Europe - $599 and $899, in the UK - $499 and $799, and in Australia - $799 and $1599 Australian dollars. Both consoles will go on sale on October 16.

As the publication notes, there are several ways to evaluate these prices. "If you're used to console prices, Microsoft's first portable Xbox consoles are not cheap," the publication says.

Reportedly, even the white Xbox Ally costs $150 more than the Switch 2, which itself was criticized for its price, and $100 more than the much more powerful Xbox Series X at launch in the US. In Europe and the UK, the weaker of the two Allys costs the same as the Xbox Series X.

As stated, the $599 Ally is equipped with a previously unseen Ryzen Z2 A processor, which is much more similar to the chip from the Steam Deck. Instead of 8 Zen 5 CPU cores and 16 RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, designed for a TDP of 15 to 35 W, you get 4 Zen 2 CPU cores and 8 RDNA 2 GPU cores, designed for a TDP of 6 to 20 W for low-performance games, the publication writes.

Microsoft reports that the consoles will be available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam, as well as in Brazil, China, India, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Philippines and Switzerland.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
