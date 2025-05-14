Sony is considering raising PS5 prices to cover Trump's tariffs - media

$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 19805 views

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 33038 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 59746 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 53914 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 62980 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145562 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60428 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161473 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88774 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 72363 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 64274 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 56642 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 42263 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 38022 views
12:09 PM • 19805 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 39214 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 43481 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 57866 views

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145562 views
UNN Lite

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 12357 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 17728 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 26607 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 55179 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 113600 views
Sony is considering raising PS5 prices to cover Trump's tariffs - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Sony plans to move production to the US or raise prices to offset losses from tariffs. Earlier, Sony had already raised prices for the PS5, but only in some regions.

Sony is considering raising PS5 prices to cover Trump's tariffs - media

Sony has announced its financial forecast for next year, and expects US tariffs to affect it by 100 billion yen (about $680 million). To offset this, the company says it is considering options including moving production to the US and raising prices for consumers, UNN writes with reference to The Verge.

Details

Speaking to investors during the company's earnings conference, Sony CFO Lin Tao confirmed that the company is considering "passing on" the price of tariffs to consumers to mitigate the impact on its net profit. However, Tao did not mention PS5 by name, and it is possible that Sony may try to protect the prices of its console by raising prices in other parts of its electronics business. Sony has already raised prices for PS5 this year, but only in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

CEO Hiroki Totoki mentioned the PS5 when discussing the possibility of moving production to the US to avoid the main blow of Donald Trump's tariffs. He acknowledged that the console "can be produced locally" and that it would be an "effective strategy" that "needs to be considered in the future."

In the 12 months to March, Sony shipped 18.5 million PS5 consoles - slightly less than 20.8 million a year earlier - bringing total lifetime shipments to 77.7 million.

Sony still manufactures most of its PS5 hardware in China, and its gaming business is now particularly at risk. Even after the 90-day pause and rate cuts announced this week, the 30% tariff on imports to the US from China is significantly higher than the 10% rate charged to other countries, and gaming consoles were not included in the exemptions for some other electronic devices.

Addition

Microsoft has already raised the price of its Xbox consoles by $100, although Nintendo has so far decided to keep the price of the Switch 2 the same ahead of its launch next month.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyTechnologies
Donald Trump
China
United States
Microsoft
Brent
$65.96
Bitcoin
$103,969.40
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$34.94
Золото
$3,223.71
Ethereum
$2,624.57