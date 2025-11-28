German Chancellor Merz criticized Orban's visit to Putin

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's trip to Moscow on Friday, November 28, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The German Chancellor reminded that after Orbán's last visit to the Kremlin in July 2024, Russia intensified its air strikes on Ukraine.

"That visit was not only unsuccessful. A few days after the visit, some of the largest attacks by the Russian army took place, in particular, on civilian infrastructure and civilian objects in Ukraine," the media quoted the German Chancellor as saying at a press conference with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Merz expressed hope that such a reaction from Russia would not be repeated. "But he is going without a European mandate and without coordination with us," he emphasized.

Golob, in turn, expressed the opinion that "Viktor Orbán has not been playing for the European team for some time." "We do not expect any benefit, any advantages from this visit," Golob said, noting that the Hungarian Prime Minister acts primarily in his own interests.

Addition

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Orbán in the Kremlin, stated that he would still be happy if Budapest hosted his summit with US President Donald Trump, which had previously been canceled. The Hungarian Prime Minister confirmed that he was ready for this. Putin also praised Hungary's allegedly "balanced position" on Russia's war against Ukraine. Orbán, in turn, complained that the war was affecting his country and that it was suffering economic losses.

