Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, during a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that Budapest is ready to provide a platform for negotiations on "resolving the conflict" in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Index and Russian media.

Details

Today, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the Kremlin. The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, bilateral relations, and the possibility of a potential Russian-American summit in Budapest.

According to media reports, Putin noted during the meeting that US President Donald Trump had proposed holding a Russian-American summit in Budapest. "Thank you for being so positive about the possibility of meeting with the President of the United States in your country," Putin said, adding that he would be happy to participate in a meeting in Budapest if the parties agreed to it.

In addition, the Russian dictator called Orbán's position on the Ukrainian issue "balanced," emphasizing that Moscow values Budapest's moderate stance. Putin added that he and Orbán can honestly discuss all issues and jointly seek solutions to emerging problems.

In turn, the Hungarian Prime Minister stated that Budapest is ready to provide a platform for negotiations on conflict resolution.

Addendum

The leaders of Hungary and Russia also discussed cooperation in the energy sector.

Orbán emphasized that Hungary values the stability of energy supplies from Russia and is interested in continuing dialogue in this area. The Hungarian Prime Minister stressed that Russian exports have provided the country with the lowest energy prices in Europe.

Recall

Before leaving for Moscow, the Hungarian Prime Minister stated that he intended to continue importing oil and gas to Hungary. According to him, the United States lifted sanctions on pipeline supplies. Orbán also emphasized that Hungary did not succumb to external pressure and would continue to cooperate with Russia, maintaining pragmatic relations between the two countries.

Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine