Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
November 27, 10:24 PM • 11311 views
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM • 23586 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 23042 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 35046 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 40371 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 22523 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 32975 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 25450 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 14870 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 18306 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0m/s
78%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers use recreation centers in Sevastopol to disguise their units - "ATESH"PhotoNovember 27, 09:41 PM • 7044 views
The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will changeNovember 27, 10:59 PM • 10440 views
Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: detailsVideoNovember 27, 11:31 PM • 4624 views
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhoto12:57 AM • 7658 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters01:30 AM • 7674 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 25263 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 35053 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 40379 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 32977 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 26350 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction02:36 AM • 2638 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 30349 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 51306 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 84577 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 99950 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
FIM-92 Stinger
Lancet (loitering munition)

Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban went to Moscow on November 28. He plans to discuss oil and gas supplies, as well as peace efforts in Ukraine with Vladimir Putin.

Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has traveled to Moscow, as reported on social media on November 28, writes UNN.

Details

"Heading to Moscow! Energy security and affordable, low energy prices in Hungary this winter - that's why we went to Washington, and that's why I'm going to Moscow now," Orbán wrote.

As Reuters notes, Orbán said he would meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday to discuss oil and gas supplies to Hungary, as well as peace efforts in Ukraine.

When asked if peace efforts in Ukraine would be on the agenda in a video interview on his Facebook page, Orbán replied: "We can hardly avoid it."

Orbán previously stated that he wants to revive plans for a "peace summit" in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Putin regarding Ukraine, which was postponed this year.

Orban plans new trip to Moscow for talks with Putin – journalist25.11.25, 19:47 • 8563 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Donald Trump
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán