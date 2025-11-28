Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has traveled to Moscow, as reported on social media on November 28, writes UNN.

Details

"Heading to Moscow! Energy security and affordable, low energy prices in Hungary this winter - that's why we went to Washington, and that's why I'm going to Moscow now," Orbán wrote.

As Reuters notes, Orbán said he would meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday to discuss oil and gas supplies to Hungary, as well as peace efforts in Ukraine.

When asked if peace efforts in Ukraine would be on the agenda in a video interview on his Facebook page, Orbán replied: "We can hardly avoid it."

Orbán previously stated that he wants to revive plans for a "peace summit" in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Putin regarding Ukraine, which was postponed this year.

