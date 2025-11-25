Orban plans new trip to Moscow for talks with Putin – journalist

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is preparing to visit Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Szabolcs Panyi, a journalist specializing in Central Europe, UNN reports.

Details

According to a source familiar with the details of the trip, the meeting is scheduled for Friday, November 28. There is currently no official confirmation from the Hungarian and Russian governments.

Orbán and Putin have met three times since 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion, and have held a total of fourteen bilateral talks.

Orban supported the US peace plan for Ukraine and called on the EU to join