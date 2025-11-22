Orban supported the US peace plan for Ukraine and called on the EU to join

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced his support for the American 28-point proposal for settling the situation in Ukraine and called on the European Union to immediately agree to it. This is reported by UNN with reference to POLITICO.

Details

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Orbán called for support for the terms of the American proposal, which, in particular, provides for Ukraine's renunciation of part of its territories, a twofold reduction in military forces, and a 50% share for the United States in profits from post-war reconstruction. He wrote: "Europeans must immediately and unconditionally support the United States' peace initiative."

The European Union stated that the position of 26 countries remains unchanged — they support Ukraine. One EU representative emphasized: "European leaders… are actively working together to continue this support."

Hungary stated that it "does not support" any new financial aid to Ukraine and does not agree to such decisions within the EU. Meanwhile, Brussels is discussing the possibility of using frozen Russian assets for a reparations loan of 140 billion euros.

And EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas criticized the American initiative: "Pressure should be put on the aggressor, not on the victim."

Negotiations on the American plan are ongoing among EU and G20 allies. Western countries are seeking a unified position, while Hungary is using Washington's initiative to block financial support for Kyiv. The situation remains tense ahead of the deadlines set by the US.

US Peace Plan for Ukraine

The United States of America has prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on the NATO Article 5 model, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to respond accordingly.

Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

A high-ranking representative of the President of Ukraine on security issues denied the adoption of Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, provides for Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the US-proposed peace plan next week.

Recall

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to give up territories and limit NATO troop deployments.