NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte joked about Russia's "lame" submarine in the English Channel

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 346 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 1206 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 3464 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 9964 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 13004 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 13418 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 13034 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 15333 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 15118 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 16343 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.7m/s
68%
751mm
Popular news
Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISWOctober 14, 02:36 AM • 12230 views
"Unable to play with optimal squad": Rebrov commented on Ukraine's victory over AzerbaijanOctober 14, 03:01 AM • 8168 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayOctober 14, 04:29 AM • 27745 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New York06:35 AM • 5748 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 17477 views
Publications
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 330 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 51255 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 51282 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 58685 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 55047 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Gaza Strip
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 24812 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 29545 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 31032 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 30716 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 58152 views
Actual
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Financial Times
Time (magazine)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte joked about Russia's "lame" submarine in the English Channel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Recently, a Russian submarine required escort through the English Channel due to "technical problems." The episode became a topic for jokes, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte mentioned this incident at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly in Slovenia, "determining" the state of the Russian Navy.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte joked about Russia's "lame" submarine in the English Channel

After reports of technical problems with the Russian nuclear submarine "Novorossiysk", NATO Secretary General allowed himself to joke, characterizing the Russian Navy submarine as "lonely" and "broken", "barely dragging itself" on patrol.

UNN reports with reference to BBC and Euronews.

Details

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte mocked the state of the Russian fleet after reports of alleged technical problems with the submarine "Novorossiysk", indicating that the vessel with malfunctions was "limping" home.

Today, in essence, there is practically no Russian naval presence in the Mediterranean Sea. There is only a lonely, broken Russian submarine that is limping home after a patrol.

- Rutte stated

The statement was made during the official's speech on Monday in Slovenia, at the annual meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Rutte added:

How times change. Once, in 1984, there was the novel "The Hunt for Red October", today it's more like "The Hunt for the Next Mechanic."

- said the representative of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Context

Recently, the Russian Navy reported that the submarine "Novorossiysk" surfaced off the coast of France to comply with navigation rules in the English Channel. There, the submarine was accompanied by a British warship and helicopter.

It was reported that there was a fuel leak on the submarine "Novorossiysk".

On Saturday, Dutch authorities confirmed that the Russian Navy submarine was under tow in the North Sea.

Addition

In a message posted on Thursday on the X channel, NATO's naval command reported observing the submarine.

NATO is ready to defend the Alliance, maintaining constant vigilance and control of the sea across the Atlantic.

- emphasized in the NATO command's message.

Recall

Ukraine's military intelligence previously obtained the full scope of internal classified documentation regarding Russia's newest strategic nuclear submarine - K-555 "Knyaz Pozharsky" of project 955A "Borey-A". The relevant information was announced by the GUR press service in August 2025.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Mark Rutte
NATO
Slovenia