Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UN Security Council to hold meeting on Ukraine on December 9

Kyiv • UNN

 192 views

The UN Security Council will hold a new open meeting on Ukraine on December 9 at 10:00 local time. The initiative was supported by Denmark, France, Great Britain, Greece, and South Korea at the request of Slovenia, which chairs the Security Council.

UN Security Council to hold meeting on Ukraine on December 9

The UN Security Council will hold a new open meeting on Ukraine on December 9, Report informs with reference to the press service of the Permanent Representation of Slovenia to the UN, writes UNN.

Details

According to the press service of the Permanent Representation of Slovenia to the UN, the meeting will begin at 10:00 local time (17:00 Kyiv time).

According to available information, the initiative to hold the meeting was supported by Denmark, France, Great Britain, Greece and South Korea on the basis of Slovenia's national appeal.

It should be noted that Slovenia chairs the Security Council in December.

Recall

In November, Ukraine stated in the UN Security Council its readiness to consider the American plan for a peaceful settlement of the war, emphasizing its unwavering position on its territorial integrity. No temporarily occupied territories are recognized as Russian, and Ukraine reserves the right to self-defense.

Olga Rozgon

