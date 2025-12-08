UN Security Council to hold meeting on Ukraine on December 9

The UN Security Council will hold a new open meeting on Ukraine on December 9, Report informs with reference to the press service of the Permanent Representation of Slovenia to the UN, writes UNN.

Details

According to the press service of the Permanent Representation of Slovenia to the UN, the meeting will begin at 10:00 local time (17:00 Kyiv time).

According to available information, the initiative to hold the meeting was supported by Denmark, France, Great Britain, Greece and South Korea on the basis of Slovenia's national appeal.

It should be noted that Slovenia chairs the Security Council in December.

Recall

In November, Ukraine stated in the UN Security Council its readiness to consider the American plan for a peaceful settlement of the war, emphasizing its unwavering position on its territorial integrity. No temporarily occupied territories are recognized as Russian, and Ukraine reserves the right to self-defense.