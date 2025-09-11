Ireland threatens to boycott Eurovision if Israel participates in the contest

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
03:15 PM • 1016 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 4348 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 3818 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 3272 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 9872 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 11271 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 13622 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 12828 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 13015 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 14041 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhotoSeptember 11, 06:42 AM • 21350 views
Disney's largest cruise ship "collides" with problems: first voyage from Singapore postponedSeptember 11, 06:49 AM • 4362 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meetingSeptember 11, 07:22 AM • 21508 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 19021 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 21223 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading 02:55 PM • 4358 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 9878 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 21326 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 44109 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 103981 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Kaya Kallas
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 1190 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 21326 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 19088 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 30013 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 94592 views
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Mikoyan MiG-29
Sukhoi Su-27

Ireland threatens to boycott Eurovision if Israel participates in the contest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Ireland's national broadcaster RTÉ stated that the country might withdraw from Eurovision 2026 if Israel participates. The decision is linked to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the deaths of civilians.

Ireland threatens to boycott Eurovision if Israel participates in the contest

Ireland's national broadcaster RTÉ has stated that the country may withdraw from Eurovision 2026 if Israel participates. This decision was made due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the deaths of civilians, writes BBC, as reported by UNN.

Details

In a statement published on Thursday, RTÉ said: "RTÉ's position is that Ireland will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 if Israel's participation occurs, and a final decision on Ireland's participation will be made after the EBU makes a decision."

It also added that "RTÉ is also deeply concerned about the targeted killings of journalists in Gaza, the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages."

Context

Before this year's Eurovision in May, RTÉ appealed to the EBU to discuss the exclusion of Israel from the Eurovision Song Contest.

At the time, its Director-General Kevin Bakhurst stated that he was "horrified by the events unfolding in the Middle East and by the terrible impact on civilians in Gaza, as well as the fate of Israeli hostages." He added that he was mindful of RTÉ's obligation to objectively cover the war in Gaza.

We are also very aware of the serious political pressure on the Israeli public broadcaster "Kan" from the Israeli government 

— he said.

Earlier this year, more than 70 former Eurovision participants signed a letter calling on organizers to ban Israel from participating in the 2025 contest.

Addition

Slovenia's national broadcaster RTVSLO also stated that it would cancel its participation in the contest if an Israeli representative performed. Spain's Minister of Culture Ernest Urtasun said that his country might also not participate for the same reason.

Stefan Eiríksson from Iceland's national broadcaster RÚV stated that his country's participation in the 2026 contest "depends on the results of the ongoing consultation process within the EBU due to the participation of the Israeli state broadcaster KAN in the contest." Eiríksson added that RÚV "reserves the right to withdraw from it if the EBU does not provide a satisfactory answer."

Earlier, UNN wrote that Vienna was chosen as the host city for Eurovision 2026, which will take place at the "Wiener Stadthalle." This became possible thanks to the victory of Austria's representative Jay Jay in the 2025 contest.

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
Republic of Ireland
Israel
Vienna
Austria
Iceland
Slovenia
Spain
Gaza Strip