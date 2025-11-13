European gas and electricity: what's wrong with prices

Eurostat has released new data for the first half of 2025, showing a large gap in electricity and natural gas prices between European countries. Some countries pay bills several times higher than their neighbors. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

Electricity prices for households range from 6.2 euros per 100 kWh in Turkey to 38.4 euros in Germany. The average among 38 European countries is 28.7 euros, with the highest nominal prices recorded in Belgium (€35.7) and Denmark (€34.9), while Italy, Ireland, and the Czech Republic are tied at €30 for electricity.

However, most countries have significantly lower figures, particularly in Turkey, Georgia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Herzegovina, and Montenegro - 10 euros per 100 kWh. In contrast, Spain has average prices of 26.1 euros and France 26.6 euros. Hungary has the lowest price at 10.4 euros.

Experts from the consulting company VaasaETT noted that the difference in prices is explained by "national energy balances, supplier strategies, cross-subsidization, and tariff structures."

If purchasing power is taken into account, the difference between countries decreases. By this indicator, prices range from 12.8 PPS in Iceland to 39.9 PPS in the Czech Republic. The cheapest electricity by this criterion is in Malta - 17.7 PPS, Turkey 14 PPS, and Hungary - 15 PPS.

Gasoline: record prices in Sweden, lowest in Georgia

Natural gas prices for households in Europe also vary significantly. The highest was recorded in Sweden – 21.3 euros per 100 kWh, followed by the Netherlands (16.2 euros) and Denmark (13.1 euros). The average for the EU is 11.4 euros.

The lowest tariffs are in Hungary (€3.07), Croatia (€4.61), and Romania (€5.59). Among all countries, the cheapest gas is in Georgia (1.7 euros) and Turkey (2.1 euros).

Among the largest EU economies, the most expensive gas is in France (€13), followed by Italy (€12.4) and Germany (€12.2). Spain remains the cheapest among them (€8.6).

According to VaasaETT, prices are influenced by "procurement and pricing strategies, storage levels, weather conditions, and tariff mix."

After adjusting for purchasing power, Sweden remains the most expensive (17.6 PPS), while Hungary has the lowest figure in the EU - 4.4 PPS.

The largest year-on-year price increases were observed in Turkey (+28.2%), North Macedonia (+26%), and Estonia (+23.9%). The largest decreases were recorded in Slovenia (-12.7%), Austria (-11.5%), and the Czech Republic (-10.9%).

Recall

NEC "Ukrenergo" agreed to increase electricity imports to 2300 MW with the European system operator, which will take effect in December. Industrial consumers, who provide 60% of their consumption through imports, will not be subject to schedule restrictions.