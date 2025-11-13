European gas and electricity: what's wrong with prices

$42.010.06
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 8970 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15077 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 18275 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 17551 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 15490 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 52907 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78052 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 71696 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 72502 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
