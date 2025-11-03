Three people died, eight are missing after an avalanche on a Himalayan peak in Nepal

Three climbers have died and eight others are missing after an avalanche hit a climbing expedition on a Himalayan peak in Nepal. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the police, writes UNN.

Details

Among the missing on Mount Yalung-Ri Himal, which rises 5,630 meters in Dolakha district northeast of Kathmandu, were five foreign nationals, police official Gyan Kumar Mahato said. The nationality of the dead or missing foreigners was not immediately known.

According to Mahato, four injured climbers were evacuated to a nearby village, and the search for the missing climbers, including with the help of a helicopter, is ongoing.

We have also sent ground search and rescue teams from the army and police and are awaiting developments - he said.

Yalung-Ri is located in the Rolwaling Valley in northeastern Nepal, and climbers there face constant danger from the ice and snow that cover the rock.

Addition

Five German climbers died as a result of an avalanche on Mount Ortler in South Tyrol. One of the groups of climbers was completely buried under the snow, but the search for the missing father and 17-year-old daughter, whose bodies were found on Sunday, also lasted more than a day.

Three Croatian climbers from Split died on October 6 under the peak of Mount Tosca in the Julian Alps due to an avalanche. Rescuers found the bodies of all three at an altitude of 1,800 meters after a temporary halt to the operation due to difficult weather conditions.