According to the Kremlin's voluntary resettlement program, the number of people willing to move to Russia has sharply decreased: in 2025, only 12.5 thousand people applied – three times less than last year, and this is the lowest figure in 14 years. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

According to the CCD, the number of people willing to move to Russia under the Kremlin's voluntary resettlement program for compatriots is rapidly decreasing.

In 2025, only 12.5 thousand people applied to participate in the program – three times less than last year (36.4 thousand). This is the lowest figure in 14 years - the post says.

It is noted that most new citizens arrived from Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan), while from the so-called "unfriendly" states - approximately two thousand.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the main reason for such a sharp drop in interest in resettlement to Russia is the fear of forced mobilization.

Russian security forces previously reported that more than 30,000 new citizens evaded military registration, and some of them were subsequently sent to the front - writes the CCD.

"And in general, Russia is becoming less attractive to foreigners: due to the war, economic difficulties, sanctions, and deteriorating living conditions," summarizes the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Migrants from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan in Russia face discrimination, violence, and forced recruitment into the Russian army. After the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, pressure on foreigners intensified, despite the country's labor shortage.

