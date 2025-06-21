Russia forcibly recruits labor migrants from Central Asia for the war against Ukraine - DIU

The Russian Federation is forcibly recruiting Central Asian citizens to fight against Ukraine. This primarily concerns labor migrants who come to Russia hoping to earn money, reports the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Citizens of Central Asian countries, particularly Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, are increasingly becoming targets of forced mobilization carried out by Russian law enforcement agencies. This primarily refers to labor migrants who arrive in Russia in search of earnings," the GUR statement says.

According to the GUR, recruiters of the aggressor state's army deceive foreigners with promises of "quick earnings," offering them short-term contracts.

"In reality, the chances not only to earn but also to survive are minimal. Most of these 'volunteers' die," emphasized the GUR.

Among the recently eliminated mercenaries from among the citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, as stated:

Umarov Sirojiddin Sabirjanovich, private of the 164th separate motorized rifle brigade (military unit 11740), dog tag AV-986480, born March 19, 1984, Tashkent city;

Kholbuvozoda Muhammad Faizullo, call sign "Basmach", private of the 1st motorized rifle regiment (military unit 31135), dog tag AB-052894, born January 28, 1984. Signed the contract on February 25, 2025.

The GUR reported that Russians form separate units from mobilized migrants, which are mostly used in the most dangerous sectors of the front.

"Even if they survive after serving on the front line, such combatants cannot return to normal life: in their countries of origin, they face criminal prosecution for participating in armed formations of a foreign state with the prospect of long-term imprisonment," explained the GUR.

Addition

An Uzbek man received four years of restricted freedom for mercenarism. He fought on Russia's side against Ukraine, suffered an eye injury, and returned home, where he was sentenced.

Also, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers captured a citizen of Uzbekistan in the Lyman direction. He said he fought for Russian citizenship and 2 million rubles.