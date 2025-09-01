$41.260.00
CSTO exercises have started in Belarus: they plan to use nuclear weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

More than 2,000 military personnel from five CSTO countries are taking part in exercises in Belarus. 450 units of equipment are involved, including aviation and drones.

CSTO exercises have started in Belarus: they plan to use nuclear weapons

Military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, involving the planning of nuclear weapons use, have begun on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

More than 2,000 Russian, Belarusian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and Tajik military personnel are participating in these exercises. Also involved are 450 units of weapons and equipment, including nine airplanes and helicopters, and over 70 drones of various types.

It is reported that Russian military personnel present at these exercises will share their experience of the war against Ukraine.

Recall

Lithuanian authorities declared a no-fly zone near the capital Vilnius along the border with Belarus due to the threat from drones.

UNN also reported that Lithuania installed "dragon's teeth" on the Russian and Belarusian borders.

Yevhen Ustimenko

