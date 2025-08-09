Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision, which continued to synchronize Ukraine's sanctions with key partners, 100% synchronizing the US sanctions imposed in 2025 against the Russian Federation, the President's Office reported, writes UNN.

Details

"We believe that the synchronization of sanctions between Ukraine and key partners is critical to maintaining their effectiveness. Ukraine has already fully - 100% - synchronized the US sanctions imposed in 2025, including those adopted on January 10 and 15. These sanctions cover two main sectors - energy and the military-industrial complex of Russia, as well as an extensive network of intermediaries and logistics operators in third countries," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President's authorized representative for sanctions policy.

Among the key targets:

Gazprom Neft subsidiaries in Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and the EU (Luxembourg);

companies servicing Russia's shadow fleet, as well as traders involved in exporting Russian oil bypassing the price cap;

manufacturers of equipment and components for the Russian military-industrial complex in Russia, China, Turkey, UAE, Malaysia;

financial and logistical intermediaries helping to circumvent sanctions and conduct cross-border payments;

NIS AD Novi Sad (Serbia) - a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, which controls the extraction, processing, and sale of petroleum products in the Balkans;

AVISION SHIPPING (India) - operator of the LNG tanker NEW ENERGY, which transported products from the ARCTIC LNG 2 project;

Farton Mitex SDN BHD (Malaysia) - exporter of dual-use bearings to the Russian Federation for over $11 million during 2023-2024;

PROFFPCB FZCO (UAE) - supplier of multilayer printed circuit boards to Russian defense companies linked to the Rotenbergs;

LLC "Managing Company "Evocorp" (Russia) - one of the key Russian trusts that administers the assets of sanctioned individuals through complex fund structures.

"Ukraine consistently supports the principle of strict control over compliance with the sanctions regime and takes measures to minimize the risks of its circumvention. We welcome further coordination with partners to strengthen pressure on critical sectors of the Russian economy," the President's authorized representative stated.

