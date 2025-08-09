Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 14621 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 95199 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 65282 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 182408 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 177105 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 87711 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 137073 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 75507 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 54259 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38566 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.2m/s
50%
754mm
Popular news
UK to host meeting of Ukraine and its allies before Trump-Putin talks - AxiosAugust 8, 11:51 PM • 11026 views
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regionsAugust 9, 12:47 AM • 41970 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messengerAugust 9, 01:33 AM • 41734 views
Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oilAugust 9, 02:00 AM • 13811 views
Putin awarded the Order of Lenin to a CIA employee whose son died fighting for Russia03:19 AM • 22119 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 182366 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 117835 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 177074 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 186473 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 136696 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Nikol Pashinyan
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 186473 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 185560 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 198194 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 202041 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 189397 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
BFM TV

Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3200 views

President Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision on synchronizing sanctions between Ukraine and key partners. Ukraine has 100% synchronized the US sanctions for 2025, which concern Russia's energy and military-industrial complex.

Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision, which continued to synchronize Ukraine's sanctions with key partners, 100% synchronizing the US sanctions imposed in 2025 against the Russian Federation, the President's Office reported, writes UNN.

Details

"We believe that the synchronization of sanctions between Ukraine and key partners is critical to maintaining their effectiveness. Ukraine has already fully - 100% - synchronized the US sanctions imposed in 2025, including those adopted on January 10 and 15. These sanctions cover two main sectors - energy and the military-industrial complex of Russia, as well as an extensive network of intermediaries and logistics operators in third countries," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President's authorized representative for sanctions policy.

Among the key targets:

  • Gazprom Neft subsidiaries in Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and the EU (Luxembourg);
    • companies servicing Russia's shadow fleet, as well as traders involved in exporting Russian oil bypassing the price cap;
      • manufacturers of equipment and components for the Russian military-industrial complex in Russia, China, Turkey, UAE, Malaysia;
        • financial and logistical intermediaries helping to circumvent sanctions and conduct cross-border payments;
          • NIS AD Novi Sad (Serbia) - a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, which controls the extraction, processing, and sale of petroleum products in the Balkans;
            • AVISION SHIPPING (India) - operator of the LNG tanker NEW ENERGY, which transported products from the ARCTIC LNG 2 project;
              • Farton Mitex SDN BHD (Malaysia) - exporter of dual-use bearings to the Russian Federation for over $11 million during 2023-2024;
                • PROFFPCB FZCO (UAE) - supplier of multilayer printed circuit boards to Russian defense companies linked to the Rotenbergs;
                  • LLC "Managing Company "Evocorp" (Russia) - one of the key Russian trusts that administers the assets of sanctioned individuals through complex fund structures.

                    "Ukraine consistently supports the principle of strict control over compliance with the sanctions regime and takes measures to minimize the risks of its circumvention. We welcome further coordination with partners to strengthen pressure on critical sectors of the Russian economy," the President's authorized representative stated.

                    Zelenskyy imposed sanctions related to "Rosatom": the list includes those involved in attempts to integrate the ZNPP into the Russian energy system and participation in the capture of the ChNPP09.08.25, 10:18 • 1224 views

                    Anna Murashko

                    PoliticsNews of the World
                    Tajikistan
                    Malaysia
                    Kyrgyzstan
                    India
                    European Union
                    Serbia
                    Luxembourg
                    United Arab Emirates
                    China
                    Turkey
                    Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                    United States
                    Kazakhstan