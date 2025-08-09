$41.460.00
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions related to "Rosatom": the list includes those involved in attempts to integrate the ZNPP into the Russian energy system and participation in the capture of the ChNPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced new sanctions against 18 individuals and 17 legal entities associated with the activities of "Rosatom". The restrictions apply to those involved in the integration of the ZNPP into the Russian energy system and the capture of the ChNPP.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions related to "Rosatom": the list includes those involved in attempts to integrate the ZNPP into the Russian energy system and participation in the capture of the ChNPP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy applied new sanctions, enacting the NSDC decision, against 18 individuals and 17 legal entities as part of consistent support for sanctions pressure on the state corporation "Rosatom" and its global infrastructure. Among those sanctioned are individuals involved in attempts to integrate the Zaporizhzhia NPP into the Russian energy system, participation in the capture of the Chornobyl NPP, the Presidential Office reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukraine consistently supports sanctions pressure on the state corporation "Rosatom" and its global infrastructure. We are convinced that comprehensive sanctions against this structure are a necessary element to limit Russia's access to critical technologies and international financing in the field of nuclear energy," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President's authorized representative for sanctions policy.

The proposed package, according to the report, covers 18 individuals and 17 legal entities involved in:

  • attempts to integrate the Zaporizhzhia NPP into the Russian energy system;
    • participation in the capture of the Chornobyl NPP;
      • production and maintenance of dual-use nuclear equipment;
        • export of enriched uranium through subsidiaries in Switzerland, Cyprus, the Netherlands, and Finland.

          Among the key targets:

          • Konstantinov Mykyta - citizen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Deputy General Director - Director for Business Development of JSC "Concern Rosenergoatom", which belongs to the State Corporation "Rosatom";
            • Uranium One Holding N.V. (Netherlands) - part of Rosatom's global uranium portfolio;
              • Rosatom Finance Ltd (Cyprus) - financial structure for attracting and servicing foreign investments;
                • JSC "Kirov-Energomash" (Russia) - manufacturer of equipment used both in the military-industrial complex and in Russia's nuclear programs.

                  "We believe that expanding sanctions against "Rosatom" and related structures, particularly in European jurisdictions, is an urgent task and should be subject to coordination with partners. Ukraine is ready for full synchronization of such decisions and further sanctions pressure on Russian energy," the President's authorized representative stated.

                  Anna Murashko

