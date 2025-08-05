It is important that Moscow has begun to heed world pressure, the threat of tougher sanctions for the war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is very important that Moscow has begun to heed global pressure, particularly from the US, as well as the threat of tougher sanctions for the war. Zelenskyy made this statement in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

And the root cause of the war is only the Russians' desire to control the lives of their neighbors, to subjugate their neighbors, to kill their neighbors. If not for this, there would be no war. It is very important that Moscow has begun to heed global pressure – the pressure from the United States of America, the threat of tougher sanctions for the war. And indeed, one of the key sanctions tracks is against Russian oil. For Russia to go for peace, it must run out of money for the war. We are working for this, and I am grateful to everyone in the world who supports it - said Zelenskyy.

