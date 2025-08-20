Great Britain tightens sanctions against crypto networks and banks helping Russia circumvent restrictions

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
03:55 PM • 4728 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 27044 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 24975 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 43557 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 182084 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 65356 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 62061 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 59447 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 204794 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 167760 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.5m/s
51%
744mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summitAugust 20, 07:31 AM • 16666 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - PoliticoAugust 20, 07:40 AM • 18584 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 50360 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
August 20, 08:52 AM • 33676 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 37595 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 16098 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 27045 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 43559 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 182103 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 204800 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sviatoshynskyi District
Washington, D.C.
Pechersk district
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 11141 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 10467 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 11315 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 37951 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 50772 views
Actual
Pistol
Oil
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products

Great Britain tightens sanctions against crypto networks and banks helping Russia circumvent restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

Great Britain has introduced new sanctions against Russian financial networks and crypto exchanges that help the Russian Federation circumvent restrictions. The Kyrgyz Capital Bank, crypto exchanges Grinex and Meer, as well as the A7A5 token, fell under the restrictions.

Great Britain tightens sanctions against crypto networks and banks helping Russia circumvent restrictions

The UK has targeted financial networks and crypto exchanges that Russia uses to circumvent Western sanctions and finance the war in Ukraine. Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty emphasized that these steps increase pressure on the Kremlin and suppress the financing of military operations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the UK government.

Financial networks that Russia uses to mitigate the impact of Western sanctions are being targeted by the UK today. Today's actions come amid a doubling of efforts by the UK and international allies to ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

- the post says

Under pressure from sanctions, Russia began to use Kyrgyzstan's financial sector to transfer funds, including through cryptocurrencies.

Today's actions are concluded against the Kyrgyz Capital Bank and its director Kantemir Chalbaev, which Russia uses to pay for military goods. The sanctions also affected the cryptocurrency exchanges Grinex and Meer, the infrastructure of the new ruble-backed cryptocurrency token A7A5, which moved $9.3 billion on a specialized cryptocurrency exchange in just four months and was specifically designed as an attempt to circumvent Western sanctions.

- added the UK government.

Maintaining pressure on the Russian war machine is key to forcing Moscow into real negotiations, UK officials believe. At the same time, this is a critical step to strengthen security both in the UK and beyond.

If the Kremlin thinks it can hide its desperate attempts to mitigate the impact of our sanctions by laundering transactions through dubious crypto networks, it is deeply mistaken. These sanctions increase pressure on Putin at a critical moment and suppress the illegal networks used to channel money into his war chest.

- said Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty.

Addition

The sanctions were imposed after a meeting in Washington of European leaders, President Zelenskyy and President Trump, aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

The new package of restrictions will cut off access to illegal schemes for obtaining funds and "confirm the determination to stop sanction circumvention mechanisms that finance the invasion of Ukraine, no matter where they operate."

19th EU sanctions package against Russia could be adopted as early as September - von der Leyen17.08.25, 17:43 • 6271 view

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Cryptocurrency
Kyrgyzstan
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine