The US announced a new sanctions package: almost 100 entities related to the Russian military machine are under restrictions

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 133733 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119811 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127872 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128833 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162095 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109123 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157303 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104248 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113824 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117102 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 57590 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120419 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118638 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 48461 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 62398 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 133749 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 162108 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157312 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185668 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175081 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118638 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120419 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139642 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131518 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149010 views
The US announced a new sanctions package: almost 100 entities related to the Russian military machine are under restrictions

The US announced a new sanctions package: almost 100 entities related to the Russian military machine are under restrictions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50318 views

The United States imposed sanctions on nearly 100 entities associated with the Russian military machine. Banks, defense companies, foreign companies and individuals are subject to restrictions.

Today, the United States announced a new sanctions package aimed at increasing pressure on Russia because of its aggression and violation of international law. This was announced by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Details

The sanctions list includes key enterprises, companies, foreign partners and individuals involved in supporting the Russian military machine, financial fraud and violation of sanctions regimes, almost 100 entities.

For example, banks associated with the circumvention of restrictions were sanctioned. This includes Keremet Bank, a financial institution in Kyrgyzstan that cooperated with Russian officials to circumvent sanctions.

Zelensky imposed sanctions against the financial sector of Russia: 140 different entities are under restrictions13.01.25, 21:42 • 54532 views

They also came under restrictions:

- The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and its CEO V. Isayev are a structure created to illegally manage the occupied ZNPP.

- Two subsidiaries of Rosatom: NPO Centrotech and FSUE Mining and Chemical Combine.

- More than 25 Russian defense enterprises, such as the Serov Mechanical Plant, the Frunze Research and Production Institute, and the Saransk Instrument-Making Plant.

- Foreign companies from China, Turkey, the UAE and Malaysia that supplied millions of dollars worth of goods to Russian companies under sanctions.

- Almost 30 Russian companies engaged in the purchase and distribution of sanctioned goods, including those for the production of ZALA drones.

- Viktorov, a lawyer who facilitated the concealment of the Rothenbergs' assets through international investments, and related companies, including the management company Evocorp.

- Kozlov, a bodyguard and beneficiary of some of Boris Rotenberg's companies.

- About 25 metallurgical enterprises of the Russian Federation, including Kamensk-Uralsky Metallurgical Plant, Terra Steel Group and companies of the Keramax Group.

- Turkish shipyard KUZEY STAR SHIPYARD, which built a floating dock for servicing nuclear icebreakers in Russia.

“The sanctions are aimed at undermining the financial and technological capabilities of Russia to wage war and circumvent existing restrictions,” the head of the OP summarized.

US sanctions imposed on major russian oil companies: details10.01.25, 18:46 • 33043 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

