The US announced a new sanctions package: almost 100 entities related to the Russian military machine are under restrictions

Today, the United States announced a new sanctions package aimed at increasing pressure on Russia because of its aggression and violation of international law. This was announced by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Details

The sanctions list includes key enterprises, companies, foreign partners and individuals involved in supporting the Russian military machine, financial fraud and violation of sanctions regimes, almost 100 entities.

For example, banks associated with the circumvention of restrictions were sanctioned. This includes Keremet Bank, a financial institution in Kyrgyzstan that cooperated with Russian officials to circumvent sanctions.

They also came under restrictions:

- The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and its CEO V. Isayev are a structure created to illegally manage the occupied ZNPP.

- Two subsidiaries of Rosatom: NPO Centrotech and FSUE Mining and Chemical Combine.

- More than 25 Russian defense enterprises, such as the Serov Mechanical Plant, the Frunze Research and Production Institute, and the Saransk Instrument-Making Plant.

- Foreign companies from China, Turkey, the UAE and Malaysia that supplied millions of dollars worth of goods to Russian companies under sanctions.

- Almost 30 Russian companies engaged in the purchase and distribution of sanctioned goods, including those for the production of ZALA drones.

- Viktorov, a lawyer who facilitated the concealment of the Rothenbergs' assets through international investments, and related companies, including the management company Evocorp.

- Kozlov, a bodyguard and beneficiary of some of Boris Rotenberg's companies.

- About 25 metallurgical enterprises of the Russian Federation, including Kamensk-Uralsky Metallurgical Plant, Terra Steel Group and companies of the Keramax Group.

- Turkish shipyard KUZEY STAR SHIPYARD, which built a floating dock for servicing nuclear icebreakers in Russia.

“The sanctions are aimed at undermining the financial and technological capabilities of Russia to wage war and circumvent existing restrictions,” the head of the OP summarized.

