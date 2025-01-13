ukenru
Actual
Zelensky imposed sanctions against the financial sector of Russia: 140 different entities are under restrictions

Zelensky imposed sanctions against the financial sector of Russia: 140 different entities are under restrictions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54533 views

The President of Ukraine signed a decree imposing sanctions on 140 entities in the Russian financial sector. A draft law on criminal liability for circumventing sanctions is also being prepared.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions against Russia's financial sector, UNN reports.

Today I signed the documents on sanctions. A decree imposing sanctions against the financial sector of Russia. 140 different entities. We will continue to work with our partners to coordinate our pressure 

- Zelensky said.

Add

The second document, he said, is a draft law on criminal liability for attempts to circumvent sanctions, and this is largely a continuation of international practice in relation to sanctions.

"We all understand that the more pressure we put on the aggressor, the closer peace is. Sanctions are one of the most effective tools to put fair pressure on Russia and all those who are associated with it or work for the war. This draft law will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," Zelenskyy summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

