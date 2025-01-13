Zelensky imposed sanctions against the financial sector of Russia: 140 different entities are under restrictions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions against Russia's financial sector, UNN reports.

Today I signed the documents on sanctions. A decree imposing sanctions against the financial sector of Russia. 140 different entities. We will continue to work with our partners to coordinate our pressure - Zelensky said.

The second document, he said, is a draft law on criminal liability for attempts to circumvent sanctions, and this is largely a continuation of international practice in relation to sanctions.

"We all understand that the more pressure we put on the aggressor, the closer peace is. Sanctions are one of the most effective tools to put fair pressure on Russia and all those who are associated with it or work for the war. This draft law will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," Zelenskyy summarized.

