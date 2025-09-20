"Neutral" figure skater Gumennik had a Ukrainian song superimposed on his performance video at a tournament in Beijing

The International Skating Union (ISU) mistakenly posted a video of "neutral" figure skater Petr Gumennik's short program performance at the qualifying tournament for the 2026 Olympics to a Ukrainian song, UNN reports.

After the short program, the ISU posted videos of all skaters' performances, including Gumennik's, to the Ukrainian song "Plakala" by the Ukrainian band Kazka.

The video was later removed from all official accounts, but it had already made its way online.

After that, the organization re-uploaded the video of Gumennik's performance, replacing the Ukrainian song with another one.

The ISU apologized for the inappropriate music choice in a comment to the Russian portal "Match TV"

The ISU apologizes for the inappropriate music choice in a recent social media post featuring figure skater Petr Gumennik's performance. The post has been removed, and we regret any possible offense. We are reviewing our procedures to ensure this does not happen again. - stated the press service.

It should be noted that Gumennik won the short program, scoring 93.80 points for his performance and setting a new personal best in the international arena. Second place went to Mexican Donovan Carrillo (84.97 points), and third place went to Frenchman François Pitot (81.24).

