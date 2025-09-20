$41.250.00
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
01:11 PM • 13740 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
10:19 AM • 16669 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 24782 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 44831 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 49559 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 49379 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 41970 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 51424 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 65229 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
"Neutral" figure skater Gumennik had a Ukrainian song superimposed on his performance video at a tournament in Beijing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The International Skating Union (ISU) mistakenly published a video of "neutral" figure skater Petr Gumennik's performance set to a Ukrainian song by the band Kazka. The video was removed, and the ISU apologized for the inappropriate music choice.

"Neutral" figure skater Gumennik had a Ukrainian song superimposed on his performance video at a tournament in Beijing

The International Skating Union (ISU) mistakenly posted a video of "neutral" figure skater Petr Gumennik's short program performance at the qualifying tournament for the 2026 Olympics to a Ukrainian song, UNN reports.

Details

After the short program, the ISU posted videos of all skaters' performances, including Gumennik's, to the Ukrainian song "Plakala" by the Ukrainian band Kazka.

The video was later removed from all official accounts, but it had already made its way online.

After that, the organization re-uploaded the video of Gumennik's performance, replacing the Ukrainian song with another one.

The ISU apologized for the inappropriate music choice in a comment to the Russian portal "Match TV"

The ISU apologizes for the inappropriate music choice in a recent social media post featuring figure skater Petr Gumennik's performance. The post has been removed, and we regret any possible offense. We are reviewing our procedures to ensure this does not happen again.

- stated the press service.

It should be noted that Gumennik won the short program, scoring 93.80 points for his performance and setting a new personal best in the international arena. Second place went to Mexican Donovan Carrillo (84.97 points), and third place went to Frenchman François Pitot (81.24).

Recall

Ukrainian wrestler Alla Belinska became the world champion in the 72 kg weight category at the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb, defeating opponents from Croatia, France, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

