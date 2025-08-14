Ukraine added another gold to its treasury at the 2025 World Games

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
09:32 AM • 11105 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 36640 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 25474 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 24812 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 25211 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 29900 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 40225 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 42086 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 40809 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 42864 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.5m/s
35%
756mm
Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 28299 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The AtlanticAugust 14, 01:32 AM • 26506 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 28691 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 23612 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 9274 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 36640 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 167179 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 141587 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 131398 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 141633 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
United Kingdom
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 6806 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 31325 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 53389 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 106406 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 122587 views
Actual
The Times
World War II
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Signal

Ukraine added another gold to its treasury at the 2025 World Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

Ukrainian Hlib Mazur became the WAKO kickboxing champion at the 2025 World Games, winning a gold medal. Ukraine also won three bronze awards, increasing the total number of medals to 28.

Ukraine added another gold to its treasury at the 2025 World Games

Ukraine has added another gold medal to its treasury at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu - Ukrainian Hlib Mazur became WAKO kickboxing champion, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Hlib Mazur - 2025 World Games WAKO Kickboxing Champion

- reported the ministry.

In the final of the 63.5 kg weight category, in a tough competitive fight, the 22-year-old Ukrainian snatched victory from Amin Guliyev of Azerbaijan in the last seconds - 3:0.

Ukraine also won three more bronze medals at the competitions today.

Before this, Alina Martyniuk won a bronze medal in the 60 kg weight category in WAKO kickboxing at the World Games in Chengdu, defeating Susanti Ndapataku from Indonesia in three rounds - 3:0. Alina also repeated the bronze success of Birmingham-2022 and now holds two bronze medals from the World Games.

And even earlier, Daryna Ivanova brought Ukraine the first medal in WAKO kickboxing at the Games in Chengdu today. She won bronze in WAKO kickboxing at the 2025 World Games. In the bronze medal match of the 52 kg weight category, the 36-year-old athlete defeated Feyzanur Azizoğlu from Turkey - 3:0 and became a bronze medalist of the World Games for the second time in her career.

And Oleksandr Voropaiev won bronze at the 2025 World Games in combat sambo. In the bronze medal match in the up to 64 kg weight category, the 35-year-old athlete defeated Sayak Bakaranov from Kyrgyzstan.

In total, Ukraine has already won 28 medals at the World Games in Chengdu - 12 gold, 9 silver, and 7 bronze - and ranks 3rd in the overall team standings.

Ukraine calls for the removal of Russian security forces from participation in the XII World Games26.06.25, 14:33 • 1891 view

Julia Shramko

Sports
Kyrgyzstan
Indonesia
Azerbaijan
Turkey
Ukraine