Ukraine added another gold to its treasury at the 2025 World Games

Ukraine has added another gold medal to its treasury at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu - Ukrainian Hlib Mazur became WAKO kickboxing champion, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Hlib Mazur - 2025 World Games WAKO Kickboxing Champion - reported the ministry.

In the final of the 63.5 kg weight category, in a tough competitive fight, the 22-year-old Ukrainian snatched victory from Amin Guliyev of Azerbaijan in the last seconds - 3:0.

Ukraine also won three more bronze medals at the competitions today.

Before this, Alina Martyniuk won a bronze medal in the 60 kg weight category in WAKO kickboxing at the World Games in Chengdu, defeating Susanti Ndapataku from Indonesia in three rounds - 3:0. Alina also repeated the bronze success of Birmingham-2022 and now holds two bronze medals from the World Games.

And even earlier, Daryna Ivanova brought Ukraine the first medal in WAKO kickboxing at the Games in Chengdu today. She won bronze in WAKO kickboxing at the 2025 World Games. In the bronze medal match of the 52 kg weight category, the 36-year-old athlete defeated Feyzanur Azizoğlu from Turkey - 3:0 and became a bronze medalist of the World Games for the second time in her career.

And Oleksandr Voropaiev won bronze at the 2025 World Games in combat sambo. In the bronze medal match in the up to 64 kg weight category, the 35-year-old athlete defeated Sayak Bakaranov from Kyrgyzstan.

In total, Ukraine has already won 28 medals at the World Games in Chengdu - 12 gold, 9 silver, and 7 bronze - and ranks 3rd in the overall team standings.

