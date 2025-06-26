Ukraine calls for the removal of Russian security forces from participation in the XII World Games

In a joint statement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Sports Committee and the National Sambo Federation, it is stated that Ukraine calls on the International World Games Association and the International Sambo Federation to review the possibility of participation in the XII World Games of athletes who are involved in the military structures of the aggressor states and openly support the war against Ukraine. UNN reports with reference to the Telegram page of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

Among the athletes who appear in the list of so-called neutral participants (AIN), published on the official website of the organization, numerous violations of the principles of neutrality have been identified:

russian vera lotkova, a sambo wrestler from the russian federation, publicly dedicated her victory to her father, an occupier;

rolan zinnatov, an employee of the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the russian federation, a police captain;

seven more athletes participated in events glorifying military aggression against Ukraine, or are members of the armed structures of the russian federation.

Their participation in international competitions contradicts the recommendations of the IOC. The International Olympic Committee does not allow persons associated with the military and security structures of the russian federation and belarus, or who publicly support russian aggression, to participate in international competitions. - the message says.

Ukraine called for the suspension of "neutral" Russian Muay Thai athletes from participating in the XII World Games

The Ministry of Youth and Sports emphasized that Ukraine confirms its unwavering position: as long as russian troops, with the support of the belarusian regime, continue the criminal war against the Ukrainian people, russian and belarusian athletes must be suspended from participation in the international sports movement in any status.

International Olympic Committee headed by a woman: first statement on conflicts