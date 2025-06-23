$41.830.15
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Publications
Exclusives
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
International Olympic Committee headed by a woman: first statement on conflicts

Kyiv • UNN

 664 views

Kirsty Coventry has taken over as head of the International Olympic Committee, becoming the first woman and African to hold the position. She criticizes the automatic suspension of countries from the Olympics due to conflicts, proposing the creation of task forces to assess specific situations.

Kirsty Coventry has become the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), replacing Thomas Bach, who led the organization for the past 12 years. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

The ceremony of power transfer took place in Lausanne, Switzerland. During the festivities, the current IOC President Thomas Bach symbolically handed over the key to the organization's headquarters to Coventry.

Additionally

The new head of the IOC is Kirsty Coventry, a two-time Olympic swimming champion and Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture of Zimbabwe. She was elected President of the IOC on March 20 at the committee's 144th session in Greece, winning 49 out of 97 votes in the first round.

Coventry became the first woman and simultaneously the first African to head the IOC.

In a comment to Sky News, Coventry criticized the automatic exclusion of states from the Olympics due to international conflicts.

I think that each specific situation needs to be evaluated. What I would like to do is create a task force that will develop certain rules and principles that we, as a movement, could use to make decisions when faced with internal conflicts.

– she stated.

Recall

Against continued war in Ukraine, the IOC suspended the Russian team from participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the same time, some Russian athletes who have not publicly supported the war can compete in a neutral status without a flag and anthem.

In addition, since 2022, the Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from participating in international tournaments. In February 2025, the sanctions were extended: Russians will not participate in competitions until 2026 inclusive.

As Politico emphasizes, Coventry's statements do not mean that the Russian team is guaranteed to perform at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Additionally

The IOC is under pressure to adopt a clear position on aggressors and authoritarian regimes. The participation or suspension of Russia in future Games will remain a test of the new president's principles.

As reported by UNN, in April of this year, the Ukrainian government criticized the intentions of the future head of the IOC, Kirsty Coventry, who advocated for the return of Russians to the Olympic Games. Ukraine calls for preventing Russians from participating in international competitions.

IOC approves competition program and athlete quotas for the 2028 Olympic Games10.04.25, 17:53 • 11245 views

SportsNews of the World
Belarus
Deutsche Welle
Paris
Greece
Ukraine
Los Angeles
