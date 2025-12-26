Russia doubles liquefied gas exports to Central Asia and Afghanistan due to European embargo

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
12:21 PM • 4654 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 15896 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 13386 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 11879 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 15078 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 17752 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 33287 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 16601 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 31059 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
December 26, 06:47 AM • 15996 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
4m/s
88%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sectorDecember 26, 03:43 AM • 16169 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 14288 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 16696 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children10:19 AM • 6220 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 4934 views
Publications
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 15892 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 33285 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 31057 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 87018 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 87650 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Manfred Weber
David Arakhamia
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Germany
Cherkasy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 14318 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 22690 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 26401 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 27343 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 30356 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Film
Series

Russia doubles liquefied gas exports to Central Asia and Afghanistan due to European embargo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Russia has almost doubled its exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Central Asia and Afghanistan, reaching 1.016 million metric tons from January to November 2025. This happened after the EU imposed restrictions on the import of Russian propane and butane in December 2024.

Russia doubles liquefied gas exports to Central Asia and Afghanistan due to European embargo

While European markets are closing to Russian energy resources, Moscow is aggressively reorienting fuel flows to the East, making Afghanistan its key client in the region. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Russia has almost doubled its exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Central Asian countries and Afghanistan. In the period from January to November 2025, the volume of supplies reached 1.016 million metric tons. This dynamic is due to the introduction of restrictions on the import of Russian propane and butane by the European Union, which officially came into force in December 2024.

Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - Bloomberg26.12.25, 02:11 • 15311 views

Currently, supplies to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan account for about 36% of Russia's total LPG exports. For comparison, in 2024, this figure was only 19%. The main use of this fuel in these countries remains car refueling, heating, and petrochemical production.

The role of Afghanistan and the sanctions factor

Afghanistan has become the largest buyer of Russian liquefied gas in the region. The increase in demand occurred against the backdrop of reduced exports from Iran, which is under US sanctions. Russia is using economic levers to strengthen political ties: in July, Moscow accepted the credentials of the Afghan ambassador, effectively becoming the first country to recognize the Taliban government.

KazRosGas, a joint venture with Kazakhstan, plays a special role in logistics chains. According to industry sources, supplies through this structure to Afghanistan increased by 1.5 times in the 11 months of this year, amounting to 418,000 tons.

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the ban on the import of Russian goods until 202625.12.25, 17:33 • 3744 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Taliban
Tajikistan
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Kyrgyzstan
Afghanistan
Uzbekistan
European Union
Iran
Kazakhstan