While European markets are closing to Russian energy resources, Moscow is aggressively reorienting fuel flows to the East, making Afghanistan its key client in the region. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Russia has almost doubled its exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Central Asian countries and Afghanistan. In the period from January to November 2025, the volume of supplies reached 1.016 million metric tons. This dynamic is due to the introduction of restrictions on the import of Russian propane and butane by the European Union, which officially came into force in December 2024.

Currently, supplies to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan account for about 36% of Russia's total LPG exports. For comparison, in 2024, this figure was only 19%. The main use of this fuel in these countries remains car refueling, heating, and petrochemical production.

The role of Afghanistan and the sanctions factor

Afghanistan has become the largest buyer of Russian liquefied gas in the region. The increase in demand occurred against the backdrop of reduced exports from Iran, which is under US sanctions. Russia is using economic levers to strengthen political ties: in July, Moscow accepted the credentials of the Afghan ambassador, effectively becoming the first country to recognize the Taliban government.

KazRosGas, a joint venture with Kazakhstan, plays a special role in logistics chains. According to industry sources, supplies through this structure to Afghanistan increased by 1.5 times in the 11 months of this year, amounting to 418,000 tons.

