The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Financial Times

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the ban on the import of Russian goods until 2026

Kyiv • UNN

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the ban on the import of goods from Russia until December 31, 2026. This decision has been renewed annually since 2015 as a countermeasure to economic pressure.

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the ban on the import of Russian goods until 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the ban on the import of goods originating from Russia into the customs territory of Ukraine until December 31, 2026. This is stated in resolution №1707, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, according to resolution №1707 of December 24, amendments were made to Cabinet of Ministers resolution №1147 of December 30, 2015, which is updated annually.

In addition, by resolution №1706, the government extended the validity of resolution №1146 of December 30, 2015, which sets import duty rates for goods originating from the Russian Federation, for another year - until December 31, 2026. These instruments have been in effect since 2015 as countermeasures in response to the long-standing economic pressure.

Addition

In 2015, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted two resolutions on restricting trade with Russia in response to the aggressor state's actions against Ukraine, in particular, the unilateral termination by the Russian Federation of the Free Trade Area Agreement within the CIS with respect to Ukraine from January 1, 2016, and the introduction of bans on the import of a number of goods of Ukrainian origin. The validity of these acts is extended annually in December.

Recall

On December 17, the European Parliament finally approved a phased отказа from Russian gas imports by the end of 2027. The ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas on the EU spot market will take effect in early 2026, and pipeline gas imports will cease by September 30, 2027.

Olga Rozgon

