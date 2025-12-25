The Cabinet of Ministers extended the ban on the import of Russian goods until 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the ban on the import of goods originating from Russia into the customs territory of Ukraine until December 31, 2026. This is stated in resolution №1707, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, according to resolution №1707 of December 24, amendments were made to Cabinet of Ministers resolution №1147 of December 30, 2015, which is updated annually.

In addition, by resolution №1706, the government extended the validity of resolution №1146 of December 30, 2015, which sets import duty rates for goods originating from the Russian Federation, for another year - until December 31, 2026. These instruments have been in effect since 2015 as countermeasures in response to the long-standing economic pressure.

Addition

In 2015, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted two resolutions on restricting trade with Russia in response to the aggressor state's actions against Ukraine, in particular, the unilateral termination by the Russian Federation of the Free Trade Area Agreement within the CIS with respect to Ukraine from January 1, 2016, and the introduction of bans on the import of a number of goods of Ukrainian origin. The validity of these acts is extended annually in December.

Recall

On December 17, the European Parliament finally approved a phased отказа from Russian gas imports by the end of 2027. The ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas on the EU spot market will take effect in early 2026, and pipeline gas imports will cease by September 30, 2027.