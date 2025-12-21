Putin's schedule does not include a phone call with Trump until the end of the year - Peskov
Kyiv • UNN
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin's schedule does not include a phone call with Donald Trump until the end of the year. Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's schedule does not yet include a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump by the end of the year. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.
There is no phone conversation with Trump on Putin's schedule until the end of the year yet.
Let's add
In addition, the Kremlin spokesman added that Putin will hold bilateral meetings today with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka.
Peskov: Putin is ready for dialogue with Macron21.12.25, 05:23 • 2884 views
Recall
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that it would be "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin, and that Europeans should find ways to do so "in the coming weeks."