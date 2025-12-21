Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's schedule does not yet include a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump by the end of the year. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

There is no phone conversation with Trump on Putin's schedule until the end of the year yet. - Peskov said.

Let's add

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman added that Putin will hold bilateral meetings today with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka.

Peskov: Putin is ready for dialogue with Macron

Recall

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that it would be "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin, and that Europeans should find ways to do so "in the coming weeks."