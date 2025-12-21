$42.340.00
December 20, 05:28 PM
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Britain cuts funding for countering Russian propaganda in Western Balkans - The Guardian
December 20, 11:33 PM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine should not seek an alternative to the US to force Russia to end the war
December 21, 12:05 AM
Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in Miami
December 21, 01:11 AM
"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe
December 21, 01:44 AM
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov region
05:20 AM
Moving with pets: what you should know
December 20, 06:00 PM
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 05:00 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:21 PM
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 95051 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:39 AM
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 68200 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
December 19, 11:05 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Elon Musk
Tulsi Gabbard
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
France
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
December 20, 07:10 PM
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida
December 20, 06:35 PM
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media
December 20, 03:32 PM
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium
December 20, 01:40 PM
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays
December 19, 05:00 PM
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Forbes
The New York Times

Putin's schedule does not include a phone call with Trump until the end of the year - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin's schedule does not include a phone call with Donald Trump until the end of the year. Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka.

Putin's schedule does not include a phone call with Trump until the end of the year - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's schedule does not yet include a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump by the end of the year. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

There is no phone conversation with Trump on Putin's schedule until the end of the year yet.

- Peskov said.

Let's add

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman added that Putin will hold bilateral meetings today with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka.

Peskov: Putin is ready for dialogue with Macron
21.12.25, 05:23

Recall

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that it would be "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin, and that Europeans should find ways to do so "in the coming weeks."

Antonina Tumanova

