Zelenskyy signed decrees on synchronizing sanctions with EU packages against Russia and Iran

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed three decrees by which Ukraine synchronized the 13th and 14th packages of sanctions from the EU against the Russian Federation. The "Iran" package was also synchronized. This is stated in the relevant decrees published on the Official Internet Representation of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

By Decree No. 443/2025, the National Security and Defense Council supported the proposals submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures. The corresponding Cabinet of Ministers order No. 626-r on submitting proposals for the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) in accordance with the decisions of the Council of the European Union regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran was adopted on Friday, June 27.

According to the government's order, sanctions are to be applied against 238 citizens of Iran, as well as against 55 legal entities, including the Naval Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; the Jihad Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; Iranian Alumina Company, etc.

Sanctions include asset blocking, restrictions on trade operations, restrictions, partial or complete cessation of resource transit, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine, suspension of economic and financial obligations, cancellation of official visits, meetings, negotiations on concluding contracts or agreements, etc. The sanctions are imposed for 10 years.

Decree No. 442/2025 provides for the imposition of sanctions, which were submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers by order No. 627-r. According to the order, sanctions are imposed against citizens of Iran, Russia, Belarus, and Lithuania. The list includes Aymani, the mother of Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya.

The 10-year sanctions include refusal to grant and cancellation of visas for foreign residents, application of other entry bans to the territory of Ukraine; cancellation of official visits, meetings, negotiations on concluding contracts or agreements; asset blocking.

Also, the order introduces sanctions against 88 legal entities, including companies from Russia, Belarus, Iran, China, UAE, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, India.

The President also signed decree No. 445/2025, which provides for the introduction of sanctions that were submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers by order No. 628-r. The order provides for the introduction of sanctions against 88 individuals, including citizens of Russia and Belarus. In addition, it provides for the introduction of sanctions against 45 legal entities, which are registered, in particular, in Russia, Turkey, Thailand, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Singapore, India, Sri Lanka, and China.

