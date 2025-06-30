$41.640.06
07:06 PM • 1694 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
Zelenskyy signed decrees on synchronizing sanctions with EU packages against Russia and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed three decrees, synchronizing EU sanctions against Russia and implementing packages of restrictions against Iran. The sanctions apply to individuals and legal entities from various countries, including the Russian Federation, Belarus, and Iran.

Zelenskyy signed decrees on synchronizing sanctions with EU packages against Russia and Iran

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed three decrees by which Ukraine synchronized the 13th and 14th packages of sanctions from the EU against the Russian Federation. The "Iran" package was also synchronized. This is stated in the relevant decrees published on the Official Internet Representation of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

By Decree No. 443/2025, the National Security and Defense Council supported the proposals submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures. The corresponding Cabinet of Ministers order No. 626-r on submitting proposals for the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) in accordance with the decisions of the Council of the European Union regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran was adopted on Friday, June 27.

According to the government's order, sanctions are to be applied against 238 citizens of Iran, as well as against 55 legal entities, including the Naval Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; the Jihad Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; Iranian Alumina Company, etc.

Sanctions include asset blocking, restrictions on trade operations, restrictions, partial or complete cessation of resource transit, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine, suspension of economic and financial obligations, cancellation of official visits, meetings, negotiations on concluding contracts or agreements, etc. The sanctions are imposed for 10 years.

The 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia includes Chinese companies: what is known23.02.24, 16:40 • 21843 views

Decree No. 442/2025 provides for the imposition of sanctions, which were submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers by order No. 627-r. According to the order, sanctions are imposed against citizens of Iran, Russia, Belarus, and Lithuania. The list includes Aymani, the mother of Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya.

The 10-year sanctions include refusal to grant and cancellation of visas for foreign residents, application of other entry bans to the territory of Ukraine; cancellation of official visits, meetings, negotiations on concluding contracts or agreements; asset blocking.

Also, the order introduces sanctions against 88 legal entities, including companies from Russia, Belarus, Iran, China, UAE, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, India.

EU approves 14th package of sanctions against Russia24.06.24, 10:25 • 50429 views

The President also signed decree No. 445/2025, which provides for the introduction of sanctions that were submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers by order No. 628-r. The order provides for the introduction of sanctions against 88 individuals, including citizens of Russia and Belarus. In addition, it provides for the introduction of sanctions against 45 legal entities, which are registered, in particular, in Russia, Turkey, Thailand, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Singapore, India, Sri Lanka, and China.

Recall

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has fully synchronized the 13th and 14th packages of European Union sanctions against Russia, and the package of European sanctions against Iran will also be 100% synchronized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision on the synchronization of sanctions between Ukraine and partners against the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Sri Lanka
Belarus
Kyrgyzstan
Thailand
Uzbekistan
India
European Union
Serbia
Singapore
Lithuania
United Arab Emirates
China
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
