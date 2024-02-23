The 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia includes Chinese companies: what is known

The 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia includes 10 foreign companies, including four from China, UNN reports, citing data from the EU Official Journal.

Details

RG Solutions Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, and three companies from mainland China - Guangzhou Ausay Technology Co Limited, Shenzhen Biguang Trading Co. Ltd and Yilufa Electronics Ltd - were subject to sanctions restrictions.

EU adopts 13th package of sanctions against Russia to mark anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: what is envisaged

Also included in the sanctions package are Elem Group from Kazakhstan, Yildiz Cip Teknoloji Elektronik Elektrik Bilgisayar Malzemeleri Ticaret Sanayi Limited Sirketi from Turkey and Thai IT Hardware Co., Ltd from Thailand.

In addition, restrictions on import and export control will apply to Conex Doo Beograd-Stari Grad from Serbia, Euro Asia Cargo (Private) Ltd. from Sri Lanka, and Si2 Microsystems Pvt Ltd. from India.

According to the report, the decision includes certain entities in third countries other than Russia that indirectly support the Russian military-industrial complex in its aggressive war against Ukraine.

Additionally

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that Ukraine's foreign partners are constantly asking from which countries Russia gets components for weapons production in order to take appropriate measures.

He added that the sanctions regime is in place, but Russia receives components through third countries.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use the special methods we have to conduct examinations.

The sanctions are in place. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably how it is done," Ruvin added.

In response to EU sanctions: the Kremlin has expanded the list of citizens banned from entering the country