The 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia includes Chinese companies: what is known

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42691 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 167636 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98944 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 343312 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280152 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206247 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240398 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253741 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159883 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372639 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92795 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 167613 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 343284 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235548 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280136 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 642 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29380 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 45293 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35927 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102469 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia includes Chinese companies: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21826 views

The 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia includes 10 foreign companies from China, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Thailand, Serbia, Sri Lanka and India for indirectly supporting the Russian military-industrial complex in the war against Ukraine.

The 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia includes Chinese companies: what is known

The 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia includes 10 foreign companies, including four from China, UNN reports, citing data from the EU Official Journal.

Details

RG Solutions Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, and three companies from mainland China - Guangzhou Ausay Technology Co Limited, Shenzhen Biguang Trading Co. Ltd and Yilufa Electronics Ltd - were subject to sanctions restrictions.

EU adopts 13th package of sanctions against Russia to mark anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: what is envisaged23.02.24, 11:59 • 34314 views

Also included in the sanctions package are  Elem Group from Kazakhstan, Yildiz Cip Teknoloji Elektronik Elektrik Bilgisayar Malzemeleri Ticaret Sanayi Limited Sirketi from Turkey and Thai IT Hardware Co., Ltd from Thailand. 

In addition, restrictions on import and export control will apply to Conex Doo Beograd-Stari Grad from Serbia, Euro Asia Cargo (Private) Ltd. from Sri Lanka, and Si2 Microsystems Pvt Ltd. from India.

According to the report, the decision includes certain entities in third countries other than Russia that indirectly support the Russian military-industrial complex in its aggressive war against Ukraine. 

Additionally

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that Ukraine's foreign partners are constantly asking from which countries Russia gets components for weapons production in order to take appropriate measures.

He added that the sanctions regime is in place, but Russia receives components through third countries.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use the special methods we have to conduct examinations.

The sanctions are in place. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably how it is done," Ruvin added.

In response to EU sanctions: the Kremlin has expanded the list of citizens banned from entering the country23.02.24, 15:38 • 22251 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
