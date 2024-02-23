$41.340.03
EU adopts 13th package of sanctions against Russia to mark anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: what is envisaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34314 views

The European Union has adopted a 13th package of sanctions against Russia, further tightening restrictions on its military and defense sector in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

EU adopts 13th package of sanctions against Russia to mark anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: what is envisaged

Two years after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion and aggressive war against Ukraine, the EU has adopted the 13th package of individual and economic sanctions against Russia, the European institution said in a statement on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"The (EU) Council adopted today - on the eve of the second anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - a thirteenth package of restrictive measures against the Putin regime, those responsible for the continuation of its illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression, and those who provide substantial support to it," the statement said.

As we approach the sad date of two years since Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union continues to put pressure on Russia. Today, we are further tightening restrictive measures against Russia's military and defense sector, imposing sanctions against even more entities in third countries that supply military equipment, as well as those responsible for the illegal deportation and military reeducation of Ukrainian children. We remain united in our determination to stop Russia's war machine and help Ukraine win its legitimate struggle in self-defense and restore its independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty

- EU High Representative Josep Borrell commented.

Individual sanctions

The EU Council has decided to impose restrictive measures on another 106 individuals and 88 legal entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

"The individual sanctions imposed today are primarily directed against the military and defense sectors and related individuals, including those involved in arms supplies from the DPRK to Russia, as well as against members of the judiciary, local politicians and those responsible for the illegal deportation and military reeducation of Ukrainian children," the statement said.

SBU: Russian army fires over 20 North Korean missiles at Ukraine22.02.2024, 12:24 • 28121 view

In total, the EU's restrictive measures for actions undermining or threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence now apply to more than 2,000 individuals and legal entities.

The assets of these individuals are frozen and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds. Individuals are also subject to a travel ban that prevents them from entering or transiting the EU.

Import and export controls and restrictions

The EU Council has added 27 legal entities to the list of those who directly support Russia's military-industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

"They will be subject to stricter export restrictions on dual-use goods and technologies, as well as goods and technologies that can contribute to the technological development of the Russian defense and security sector. Some of these legal entities are located in third countries (India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Turkey) and are involved in circumventing trade restrictions; others are Russian legal entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for the russian military-industrial complex," the report said.

In addition, as indicated, today's decision expands the list of prohibited goods that can contribute to the technological development of the Russian defense and security sector, adding components for the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"Finally, the EU has imposed additional restrictions on the export of goods that, in particular, contribute to the development of Russian industrial potential, such as electrical transformers," the Eurointitut said.

Iron and steel

"In accordance with today's decision, the UK is included in the list of partner countries applying a set of restrictive measures against imports of iron and steel from russia, as well as a set of import control measures that are substantially equivalent to the EU measures," the statement said.

Supplement

The relevant legal acts will soon be published in the Official Journal of the EU. 

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that Ukraine's foreign partners are constantly interested in which countries Russia is getting components for weapons production from, so that they can take appropriate measures.

He added that the sanctions regime is in place, but Russia receives components through third countries.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was manufactured, because in many cases the Russians erase numbers and manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations.

The sanctions are in effect. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably what is being done," Ruvin added.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
