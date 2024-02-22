SBU: Russian army fires over 20 North Korean missiles at Ukraine

Russian troops fired more than 20 munitions into Ukraine to defeat the DPRK's electoral system. Criminal proceedings have been opened for aiding the aggressor state and violating the laws and customs of war. This was reported on Thursday, February 22, by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

The SBU has documented the facts of Russian air attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure using long-range weapons from North Korea. We are talking about ballistic missiles of the Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) type, which are manufactured in the DPRK - the SBU said in a statement.

According to the investigation, Russian troops fired more than 20 North Korean munitions at Ukraine. At least 24 civilians were killed and more than a hundred civilians were seriously injured as a result of enemy "arrivals.

One of the first facts of the aggressor's use of DPRK ballistics was recorded on December 30, 2023, during the shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

The next North Korean missile strike was reportedly carried out by the occupiers in early January this year against an apartment building in Kyiv.

The enemy attack killed 4 residents of the capital and injured more than 50 others.

In addition, the racists hit residential buildings in five frontline villages in Donetsk Oblast with DPRK ballistic missiles, killing 17 civilians.

The invaders also fired North Korean missiles at private homes of Kharkiv residents, killing three civilians. More than 60 other Kharkiv residents were seriously injured.

The SBU investigators are currently documenting all these facts in the framework of criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state);

Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war).



Comprehensive measures are underway to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice, the SBU said.

Among other things, they are establishing logistics routes for the supply of DPRK weapons to Russia.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The day before, the director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, Oleksandr Ruvin , saidthat the DPRK missiles used by Russia during its strikes on Ukraine are almost identical to Russian Iskander-M missiles, although they have their own characteristics.

In particular, he confirmed that North Korean missiles had struck the Ukrainian capital.

"We can confirm several cases of Russian use of North Korean missiles. On February 14, Russia hit Ukraine with at least six such missiles.

North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missiles have their own specifics and features, including flying faster than Russian ones. But in general, they are almost the same as the Iskander-M.

We found a part of such a North Korean missile after the attack on Kyiv on January 2 on Mokra Street (formerly Kudryashova Street) in Solomyansky district, where a nine-story building was damaged and four people were killed," Ruvin said.