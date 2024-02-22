SBU: Russian army fires over 20 North Korean missiles at Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41644 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 162857 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96557 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 337474 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276202 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204882 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239519 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253547 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159646 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372587 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 88751 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 162803 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 337406 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 233606 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276167 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28552 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 42325 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35269 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 99622 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 106248 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

SBU: Russian army fires over 20 North Korean missiles at Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28121 views

The SBU documented that Russian troops fired more than 20 North Korean missiles into Ukraine.

SBU: Russian army fires over 20 North Korean missiles at Ukraine

Russian troops fired more than 20 munitions into Ukraine to defeat the DPRK's electoral system. Criminal proceedings have been opened for aiding the aggressor state and violating the laws and customs of war. This was reported on Thursday, February 22, by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

The SBU has documented the facts of Russian air attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure using long-range weapons from North Korea. We are talking about ballistic missiles of the Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) type, which are manufactured in the DPRK

- the SBU said in a statement.

According to the investigation, Russian troops fired more than 20 North Korean munitions at Ukraine. At least 24 civilians were killed and more than a hundred civilians were seriously injured as a result of enemy "arrivals.

One of the first facts of the aggressor's use of DPRK ballistics was recorded on December 30, 2023, during the shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

The next North Korean missile strike was reportedly carried out by the occupiers in early January this year against an apartment building in Kyiv.

The enemy attack killed 4 residents of the capital and injured more than 50 others.

In addition, the racists hit residential buildings in five frontline villages in Donetsk Oblast with DPRK ballistic missiles, killing 17 civilians.

The invaders also fired North Korean missiles at private homes of Kharkiv residents, killing three civilians. More than 60 other Kharkiv residents were seriously injured.

The SBU investigators are currently documenting all these facts in the framework of criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Art. 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state);
  • Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Comprehensive measures are underway to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice, the SBU said.

Among other things, they are establishing logistics routes for the supply of DPRK weapons to Russia.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The day before, the director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, Oleksandr Ruvin , saidthat the DPRK missiles used by Russia during its strikes on Ukraine are almost identical to Russian Iskander-M missiles, although they have their own characteristics. 

In particular, he confirmed that North Korean missiles had struck the Ukrainian capital.  

"We can confirm several cases of Russian use of North Korean missiles. On February 14, Russia hit Ukraine with at least six such missiles.

North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missiles have their own specifics and features, including flying faster than Russian ones. But in general, they are almost the same as the Iskander-M.

We found a part of such a North Korean missile after the attack on Kyiv on January 2 on Mokra Street (formerly Kudryashova Street) in Solomyansky district, where a nine-story building was damaged and four people were killed," Ruvin said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87