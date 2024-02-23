$41.340.03
In response to EU sanctions: the Kremlin has expanded the list of citizens banned from entering the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22251 views

In response to the 13th package of EU sanctions, Russia expanded the list of citizens banned from entering the country to include representatives of the Council of Europe and members of the OSCE PA and PACE.

In response to EU sanctions: the Kremlin has expanded the list of citizens banned from entering the country

[In response to the adoption of the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry expanded the list of citizens banned from entering Russia. UNN reports with reference to the foreign ministry of the aggressor country.

Details

Representatives of the Council of Europe, members of the legislative assemblies of the EU countries, members of the OSCE PA and PACE were included in the Russian "stop list". According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the diplomats "systematically make aggressive statements against Russia." 

 The Russian Foreign Ministry called the EU's actions "illegal, undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council".

The ministry also threatened that "any unfriendly actions by Western countries will continue to receive a timely and adequate response." 

Earlier, UNN reportedthat two years after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion and aggressive war against Ukraine, the EU adopted the 13th package of individual and economic sanctions against Russia. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Council of Europe
European Union
