05:45 PM • 3462 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 14823 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 24982 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 35345 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 22853 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 19846 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 30473 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15867 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 49212 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44786 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
Ukrainian wrestler Alla Belinska wins gold at the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Alla Belinska became the world champion in wrestling in the weight category up to 72 kg at the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb. This is the first world gold in the athlete's career and the first for Ukrainian wrestlers at this championship.

Ukrainian wrestler Alla Belinska wins gold at the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb

Ukrainian wrestler Alla Belinska became the world champion in the weight category up to 72 kg at the 2025 World Championship in Zagreb, defeating rivals from Croatia, France, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, according to UNN.

Ukrainian wrestler Alla Belinska is the world champion! This is the first world gold in the athlete's career and the first gold for Ukrainian wrestlers in Zagreb-2025. On the way to victory in the weight category up to 72 kg, Belinska defeated Veronika Vilk from Croatia (4:0), Pauline Denis Lecarpentier from France (4:2), and Nurzat Nurtaeva from Kyrgyzstan (11:6), and in the final she was stronger than Nersin Baş from Turkey (6:0).

- the post says.

Also this year, Alla Belinska became the European champion.

Additionally

The World Championship will last until September 21.

Rower Luzan named best athlete of the month in Ukraine18.09.25, 11:13 • 2114 views

Alona Utkina

Sports
Kyrgyzstan
France
Croatia
Turkey
Ukraine