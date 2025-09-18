Ukrainian wrestler Alla Belinska wins gold at the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb

Ukrainian wrestler Alla Belinska became the world champion in the weight category up to 72 kg at the 2025 World Championship in Zagreb, defeating rivals from Croatia, France, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, according to UNN.

Ukrainian wrestler Alla Belinska is the world champion! This is the first world gold in the athlete's career and the first gold for Ukrainian wrestlers in Zagreb-2025. On the way to victory in the weight category up to 72 kg, Belinska defeated Veronika Vilk from Croatia (4:0), Pauline Denis Lecarpentier from France (4:2), and Nurzat Nurtaeva from Kyrgyzstan (11:6), and in the final she was stronger than Nersin Baş from Turkey (6:0). - the post says.

Also this year, Alla Belinska became the European champion.

Additionally

The World Championship will last until September 21.

Rower Luzan named best athlete of the month in Ukraine