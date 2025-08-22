On the eve of the summit in Shanghai, to which the US was never invited, but which will host Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, China made a veiled attack in "response to US policy."

Reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

China accused the US of "threatening world peace" in its criticism before hosting a meeting of world leaders within the SCO summit. Beijing barely veiled its criticism of the rival superpower directly before it holds a key meeting of world leaders, to which Washington's representatives were never invited.

More than 20 foreign leaders will attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a bloc of countries led by China. This was announced to journalists on Friday during a briefing in Beijing by Deputy Foreign Minister Liu Bing.

Among those expected at the meeting in the northeastern port city of Tianjin on August 31 - September 1 are Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Hinting at the US in a veiled manner, typical of China, Liu characterized the meeting, organized by President Xi Jinping, as a break from the ethos of "a certain country" that "seeks to put its national interests above the interests of others."

The guiding principles and core spirit of the SCO go beyond outdated concepts such as the clash of civilizations, the Cold War mentality, and zero-sum games. – said Liu.

Currently, the number of SCO members has almost doubled since its founding in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It now also includes a number of observer states and dialogue partners, from Mongolia to Saudi Arabia.

Recall

China believes that in times of international turmoil, the states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), friendly to Russia, can be an "anchor of stability." Defense Minister Dong Jun made these comments at a meeting with his counterparts from SCO countries in the coastal city of Qingdao in eastern China.