BTS prepares first album in six years and biggest world tour

South Korean supergroup BTS is working on their first album since 2020 and is also planning their biggest tour, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The South Korean supergroup temporarily disbanded as its members completed mandatory military service. After that, BTS has been working on a new album with Hybe Co. for the past few months. The album, the first in six years, will be released in late March 2026.

This will mark the beginning of the group's first full tour since 2019. BTS plans to perform about 65 concerts worldwide, including more than 30 concerts in North America, according to people familiar with the matter.

"Details regarding the dates and scale of BTS's new world tour remain unconfirmed," Hybe's Big Hit Music said in a statement.

The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion

Addendum

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, BTS brought Korean pop music into the mainstream and became the world's best-selling artist in 2020 and 2021. The group planned to tour in 2020 but was unable to due to the pandemic. In 2021 and 2022, they performed a dozen concerts in four cities, which was their last performance as a group before the members enlisted for military service.

The group's last performances were in Las Vegas in April 2022. According to Pollstar, the concerts grossed $18 million. In total, according to Pollstar, BTS grossed nearly $300 million as a touring act between 2015 and 2022. But these are only the dates the group reported to the data collector. They played many more concerts.

Their return will test how much enthusiasm remains and show whether fans have changed.