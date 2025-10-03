$41.220.08
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - Zelenskyy
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
Almost half of the most destructive wildfires occurred in the last decade – scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 588 views

A new study has found that almost half of the deadliest and costliest wildfires in the past 44 years have occurred in just the last decade. The cause is a combination of climate change, expanding human settlements, and improper land use.

Almost half of the most destructive wildfires occurred in the last decade – scientists

Wildfires worldwide are becoming more frequent, more intense, and more costly for society. A new study published in the journal Science showed that almost half of the deadliest and most expensive fires in the last 44 years occurred in just the last decade. This is reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

The study's authors analyzed global disaster databases from 1980 to 2023. They identified the largest events by number of deaths (10 or more deaths) or by the scale of economic losses that were among the top 200 relative to the country's GDP. The result is unambiguous: the trend is upward, and the cause is a combination of climate change, the expansion of human settlements in vulnerable regions, and improper land use.

Large-scale fire breaks out on Khortytsia: forest floor, dry grass, and shrubs are burning16.09.25, 20:55 • 3627 views

Mediterranean biomes proved to be particularly dangerous – 6.7 times more large-scale fires were recorded there than could be expected relative to the population. 

In Europe, the number of "billion-dollar events" has significantly increased, particularly in Spain and Portugal, while North America has seen the largest growth in absolute damages.

The probability of devastating fires on the Iberian Peninsula has increased 40-fold: experts are sounding the alarm04.09.25, 12:53 • 3443 views

This summer, Europe faced record levels of destruction from fires. Scientists emphasize that such disasters are increasingly occurring at the interface of wealthy urbanized areas, which increases both economic losses and risks to human lives.

Mitigation must also include strategies to reduce deaths by improving evacuation efficiency, especially for socially vulnerable populations who are most likely to die in wildfires, as well as designing fire-resistant structures and protected spaces where people can "shelter in place" 

– note the authors of the study.

The EU has already promised to strengthen firefighting forces and rapidly deploy teams to the most vulnerable regions. However, scientists and activists emphasize that governments are still lagging behind with prevention. Scientists call for proactive measures – from planned controlled burning to supporting affected communities.

Summer extreme weather in Europe led to short-term losses of €43 billion - analysis15.09.25, 14:29 • 3233 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
European Union
Spain
Europe
North America
Portugal